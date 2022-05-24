Read news from:
WORKING IN DENMARK

Copenhagen Municipality demands payment from company accused of underpaying drivers

The Copenhagen Municipality wants the company Intervare, owner of online shopping firm Nemlig.com, to pay back millions of kroner amid accusations it underpaid drivers.

Published: 24 May 2022 14:23 CEST
groceries
Illustration photo. The city of Copenhagen has demanded contractor Intervare, owner of popular online supermarket Nemlig, repay millions of kroner amid accusations of social dumping. Photo by Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash

A new report on social dumping, undertaken by Copenhagen Municipality, states that the city has demanded 4.7 million kroner from Intervare for unpaid wages for 72 drivers who delivered shopping to residents in the city, political media Altinget reports.

The company was subcontracted by Copenhagen Municipality to deliver goods to vulnerable residents.

According to the city council, however, Intervare systematically underpaid staff while also requiring them to work for 12 hours without breaks and denying them sickpay, Altinget writes.

“Although most companies behave properly, it is clear that there are still some bad eggs amongst the companies the municipality works with,” the Mayor of Copenhagen, Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, told Altinget.

“In that light, I’m happy that our control checks ensure a record high rebate to the workers who have been let down,” she said.

Intervare has repeatedly denied underpaying drivers who made deliveries on behalf of Copenhagen Municipality.

Nemlig.com, owned by Intervare, is Denmark’s biggest online grocery shopping service and experienced considerable growth during the Covid-19 crisis.

Social dumping is the practice of employers using cheaper labour than is usually available at their site of production or sale, for example by using migrant workers and paying them less than local minimum wages or outside the terms of local bargaining agreements.

Demand for labour remains high in Denmark with employment up for 14th straight month

Denmark’s labour market remains on a trend which has seen the number of people in paid employment in the country grow month-on-month since early 2021.

Published: 20 May 2022 12:22 CEST
New data from national agency Statistics Denmark shows that the number of people in paid employment increased by 16,000 between February and March this year and now stands at 2,947,000. The data is corrected for variations caused by work that is season-dependent.

The new figures represent the 14th consecutive month in which the number of people working in Denmark has increased.

Additionally, more people are in work now compared to just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, with a knock-on effect on the economy and jobs.

145,000 more people are hired now than just before the Covid-19 crisis, senior economist with Sydbank, Mathias Dollerup Sproegel, told news wire Ritzau.

“The labour market continues to be a ray of sunshine in the Danish economy,” Sproegel said.

“Aside from record-high employment, unemployment is also close to the record-low from before 2008. That tells us that the labour force has been strengthen somewhat in recent years,” he said.

“That is due to earlier political reforms and an active effort to bring all available hands in the Danish economy into play,” he said.

Another analyst, senior economist Lars Olsen with Danske Bank, said the figures evidenced that it is still possible to find staff to fill the many available positions on the labour market.

“This suggests that there are still reserves to draw on, probably among students and people who have not previously had a strong connection to the labour market,” he said in a written comment.

“It would also seem to help that the age of the state pension has been put up again this year, so nobody will reach pension age during the first half of this year,” he said.

Hotels and restaurants are among sectors which saw the strongest growth in employment in March, with over 5,500 new hires giving an increase of 4.6 percent.

Culture and leisure also saw notable growth at 3.3 percent or 1,900 people.

