COPENHAGEN

Are speed limits about to be reduced in Copenhagen?

Lower speed limits on roads in Copenhagen Municipality could be on the way with a majority in local government in support of the move.

Published: 24 May 2022 16:06 CEST
traffic in copenhagen
Lower speed limits could soon be introduced on many roads in Copenhagen. Photo: Teitur Jonasson/Ritzau Scanpix

Cars may be required to comply with speed limits of 40 or 30 kilometres per hour on some roads in the city in accordance with a municipal project to reduce speeds by at least 10 kilometres per hour, local broadcaster TV2 Lorry reported on Tuesday.

The regular speed limit in urban areas in Denmark is 50 kilometres per hour (around 30 miles per hour).

The committee responsible for urban planning and the environment, which has the Danish name Teknik- og Miljøforvaltningen, is to make a final decision on the plan on May 30th.

That comes after the city council voted for a general reduction of speed limits in the 2022 budget, which was passed late last year. News wire Ritzau writes that the majority is still in place, meaning the specific proposals are likely to be voted through.

Should it be confirmed, the cost of reducing speed limits throughout Copenhagen is likely to reach 90 million kroner. The money will be spent on changing road signs and construction of speed bumps and chicanes.

Regional roads, meaning main access roads to the city and highways such as the central HC Andersens Boulevard, are not covered by the project.

Lower speeds are intended in part to reduce the attractiveness of driving in central Copenhagen, in line with objectives related to both safety and the environment.

“It is critical that we reduce speeds on the roads in Copenhagen. It helps reduce CO2 emissions and air pollution if more people choose alternatives to the car. And lower speeds make roads safer,” head of the infrastructure committee on the municipal council, Line Barfod, said in a statement.

The project is expected to initially be implemented in the Valby district from late 2022, should it be voted through.

COPENHAGEN

Copenhagen politician wants Danish capital to host ‘most sustainable ever’ Olympics

A local politician in Copenhagen says she wants the city to make a bid to host a sustainable Olympic games on a low budget.

Published: 11 April 2022 12:30 CEST
Copenhagen politician wants Danish capital to host 'most sustainable ever' Olympics

Mia Nyegaard of the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party, who heads the culture and leisure section of the Copenhagen City Council, told newspaper Berlingske that she wants the Olympic Games to come to the Danish capital in 2036.

Denmark should make a bid for the Olympics based on hosting the “cheapest, most sustainable and smallest Olympic Games” ever.

Nyegaard did not give a specific figure for the potential cost of bidding and hosting the Olympics in this way in Copenhagen.

It would, however, probably be necessary to build a new Olympic stadium in the city in the event of any successful bid, she said.

“Yes, I think it would (be necessary). I would loan a stadium that could be used for the Olympics and integrate both sustainability and city planning into the area at the same time. You could build an Olympic city that could be used for family and student housing afterwards,” she said.

The Copenhagen city representative also suggested potential locations for some Olympic disciplines, such as Klitmøller in West Jutland – also known as ‘Cold Hawaii’ for windsurfing, and cycling on the route to be used for the Danish stages of this year’s Tour de France.

Nyegaard admitted she is likely to be met with criticism for the idea given the size of the task involved and its potential costs.

“What if we can (do it)? What if we dare to adopt this as our vision and see it it’s possible?,” she told the newspaper.

