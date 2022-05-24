Are speed limits about to be reduced in Copenhagen?

Cars may be required to comply with speed limits of 40 or 30 kilometres per hour on some roads in the city in accordance with a municipal project to reduce speeds by at least 10 kilometres per hour, local broadcaster TV2 Lorry reported on Tuesday.

The regular speed limit in urban areas in Denmark is 50 kilometres per hour (around 30 miles per hour).

The committee responsible for urban planning and the environment, which has the Danish name Teknik- og Miljøforvaltningen, is to make a final decision on the plan on May 30th.

That comes after the city council voted for a general reduction of speed limits in the 2022 budget, which was passed late last year. News wire Ritzau writes that the majority is still in place, meaning the specific proposals are likely to be voted through.

Should it be confirmed, the cost of reducing speed limits throughout Copenhagen is likely to reach 90 million kroner. The money will be spent on changing road signs and construction of speed bumps and chicanes.

Regional roads, meaning main access roads to the city and highways such as the central HC Andersens Boulevard, are not covered by the project.

Lower speeds are intended in part to reduce the attractiveness of driving in central Copenhagen, in line with objectives related to both safety and the environment.

“It is critical that we reduce speeds on the roads in Copenhagen. It helps reduce CO2 emissions and air pollution if more people choose alternatives to the car. And lower speeds make roads safer,” head of the infrastructure committee on the municipal council, Line Barfod, said in a statement.

The project is expected to initially be implemented in the Valby district from late 2022, should it be voted through.