United States ‘plans to invest’ in Greenland military base

Danish newspaper Berlingske obtained a censored report from the United States that details plans to invest billions of dollars in the Arctic, including US-run Thule Air Base in Greenland.
A statement from the US Air Force says the money will go to shoring up aging infrastructure, but the US Embassy declined to elaborate further.
The plans come as a surprise to both Danish parliament and the Greenlandic government, Berlingske reports.
“We don’t want to be talked about. We want to take part when we’re involved. This is our country so we want to know when something is happening,” Pipaluk Lynge Rasmussen, a member of the foreign and security committee in the Grrenlandic parliament and member of governing party IA, told Berlingske.
As per the trilateral agreement between Denmark, Greenland and the US, the United States is required to “consult and inform” the other nations before significant changes to their military operations in Greenland, according to Danish newswire Ritzau. Notably, the United States doesn’t need Denmark and Greenland to sign off.
