Allergies worse in recent years? You’re not alone

New data from Asthma-Allergy Denmark shows that over the past ten years, allergy sufferers have had to deal with more pollen for longer, Danish newspaper Politiken reports.

Compared to pollen counts from 1985-2009, 2011-2020 saw 66 percent more hazel pollen — with a season that started 25 days earlier and lasted 21 days later than historically. Grass pollen season was found to be 18 days longer, and alder pollen is up 82 percent.

This trend echos data in other countries, including the United States. Scientists point to climate change as a likely contributor.

FC Copenhagen takes home the title

FC Copenhagen has nabbed its fourteenth Superliga title, besting Aalborg BK 3-0 at home on Sunday.

The goals went to two Icelandic players, Isak Johannesson and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, and midfielder Lukas Lerager of Denmark.

USA invests in “upgrades” to Thule Air Base in Greenland

Danish newspaper Berlingske obtained a censored report from the United States that details plans to invest billions of dollars in the Arctic, including US-run Thule Air Base in Greenland.

A statement from the US Air Force says the money will go to shoring up aging infrastructure, but the US Embassy declined to elaborate further.

The plans come as a surprise to both Danish parliament and the Greenlandic government, Berlingske reports.

As per the trilateral agreement between Denmark, Greenland and the US, the United States is required to “consult and inform” the other nations before significant changes to their military operations in Greenland, according to Danish newswire Ritzau. Notably, the United States doesn’t need Denmark and Greenland to sign off.

The Queen goes to Tivoli

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark continued her jubilee celebrations — marks her 50th wearing the crown in 2022 — with a day at Tivoli on Saturday.

A ballet buff, the queen was treated to performances from her favorite ballets, as well as an exhibition of costumes that she has created.

She also took a spin on roller coaster with Tivoli director Susanne Mørch. The queen’s hat remained firmly affixed, Ritzau notes.

