For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
A new military hub for Nato on Danish shores, a filmmaker representing Denmark at Cannes, and a slightly cooler weekend are among the top news stories in Denmark this Friday.
Published: 20 May 2022 08:27 CEST
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg inspect troops in Copenhagen on May 19, 2022. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix 2022
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Murder at a luxury Copenhagen hotel, changes to laws on Ukrainian refugees, and new Covid surveillance strategies are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.
Published: 19 May 2022 08:45 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments