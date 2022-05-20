Read news from:
Demand for labour remains high in Denmark with employment up for 14th straight month

Denmark’s labour market remains on a trend which has seen the number of people in paid employment in the country grow month-on-month since early 2021.

Published: 20 May 2022 12:22 CEST
hotels in copenhagen
The hotel sector was notable for its contribution as employment went up in Denmark in March for the 14th consecutive month. Photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

New data from national agency Statistics Denmark shows that the number of people in paid employment increased by 16,000 between February and March this year and now stands at 2,947,000. The data is corrected for variations caused by work that is season-dependent.

The new figures represent the 14th consecutive month in which the number of people working in Denmark has increased.

Additionally, more people are in work now compared to just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, with a knock-on effect on the economy and jobs.

145,000 more people are hired now than just before the Covid-19 crisis, senior economist with Sydbank, Mathias Dollerup Sproegel, told news wire Ritzau.

“The labour market continues to be a ray of sunshine in the Danish economy,” Sproegel said.

“Aside from record-high employment, unemployment is also close to the record-low from before 2008. That tells us that the labour force has been strengthen somewhat in recent years,” he said.

“That is due to earlier political reforms and an active effort to bring all available hands in the Danish economy into play,” he said.

Another analyst, senior economist Lars Olsen with Danske Bank, said the figures evidenced that it is still possible to find staff to fill the many available positions on the labour market.

“This suggests that there are still reserves to draw on, probably among students and people who have not previously had a strong connection to the labour market,” he said in a written comment.

“It would also seem to help that the age of the state pension has been put up again this year, so nobody will reach pension age during the first half of this year,” he said.

Hotels and restaurants are among sectors which saw the strongest growth in employment in March, with over 5,500 new hires giving an increase of 4.6 percent.

Culture and leisure also saw notable growth at 3.3 percent or 1,900 people.

How has Denmark’s economy responded to start of 2022?

Results from the first quarter of 2022 indicate that Denmark’s economy saw a slight downturn during the period.

Published: 16 May 2022 14:59 CEST
The national data agency, Statistics Denmark, estimated on Monday based on preliminary data that the economy shrank by 0.1 percent in the first three months of this year.

The measure of the economy comes from an indicator of the national GDP.

Statistics Denmark notes that the preliminary figures are subject to uncertainty, due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, a measured reduction to GDP by 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022 is likely to be related to changes in the public sector and a downturn for household service industries, the agency writes.

A major factor in reduced public spending is the phasing-out of government-funded responses to the Covid-19 crisis, notably the national testing programme, an analyst suggested.

“It’s primarily a fall in activity in the public sector that has driven a drop in GDP in the first quarter,” senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Tore Stramer, told news wire Ritzau.

“The phasing-out of the test programme and similar activities from February onwards has simply lowered activity markedly in the health sector,” he said.

Despite the overall drop in GDP, sectors including industry, construction and business services had a strong quarter.

The results should also be seen in the context of a strong end to 2021 for the Danish economy.

A light downturn in recent months is not unexpected, said Morten Granzau of the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI).

“The trend will probably continue because of very high inflation along with the effects of the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia,” Granzau said.

“We are heading towards a new economic reality,” he said.

