Austria
ENVIRONMENT

Why Denmark’s bees are becoming a rarer sight

Several species of insect are declining in Denmark, with bees notably reduced in number compared to years past.

Published: 19 May 2022 13:05 CEST
bees
Many species of bee are declining in Denmark. File photo: Yves Herman/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

As many as 56 species of bee – one in five of the insects in the wild – is in danger of disappearing from Denmark’s nature, according to the World Wildlife Fund, WWF.

35 of the bee species are categorised as endangered or critically endangered, while 21 are “vulnerable”. 19 can already no longer be found in Denmark.

“One thing is that wild bees live their lives, reproduce and are prey for animals like birds and thereby form part of the food chain. Another thing is that they pollinate our wild flowers and in part our crops, along with many other insects,” Thor Hjarsen, senior biologist with WWF, told news wire Ritzau.

Denmark has around 300 different species of bee altogether.

Part of the cause of their decline is the removal of many of their natural habitats from urban and agricultural areas. Some fertilizers are meanwhile poisonous to the insects.

Bees and butterflies, both important pollinators, are among the most endangered species in Denmark, an expert said.

“The bees represent a loss of diversity. There are some bees and butterflies we simply don’t see anymore in our nature,” Rasmus Ernjæs, a biodiversity researcher at Aarhus University, told Ritzau.

Hjarsen said the loss of bees represented a potential problem for food security.

“The important role played by bees in the ecosystem and our food production is at the core of this problem,” he said.

The senior biologist called for more wild habitats to be created to help bees make a comeback.

“But if you make a habitat in your garden or local park they will actually come back there too,” he said.

ENERGY

Danish offshore wind could help Europe ditch fossil fuels

Leaders from Denmark, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands were scheduled to convene in Danish town Esbjerg on Wednesday to discuss details of an ambitious sustainable energy plan.

Published: 18 May 2022 13:08 CEST
The four countries will discuss a plan to increase offshore wind energy in the North Sea to at least 150 gigawatts by 2050, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported on Tuesday.

That power could provide green energy to as many as 230 million households in Europe and will need investment of over 1,000 billion kroner.

Kristian Jensen, CEO of Green Power Denmark, an organisation that advocates for renewable energy, backed the plans in comments to newswire Ritzau.

“We are very pleased that there are such high ambitions for what Denmark can deliver and how much the four countries together can deliver in relation to sustainable energy,” Jensen said.

“This is necessary if we are to free ourselves of fossil fuels. And if we quickly want to be free from Russian oil and gas,” he said.

Denmark will be responsible for 35 of the 150 planned gigawatts, Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports — up from 2.3 gigawatts in Danish waters in the North Sea today. To hit that mark, Denmark expects to install 10,000 new large wind turbines. 

Jensen said the plan could create jobs, with Danish companies such as Vestas and Ørsted involved in development of green energy.

“This agreement calls for massive investments in the production of more renewable energy, and Denmark has a head start because we have the entire value chain from the smallest details to the large constructions,” he said.

“The agreement could therefore mean thousands of jobs at these large companies. But also at… small and medium businesses that are subcontractors to the likes of Vestas and Ørsted,” he said.

The 150 gigawatts would cover the electric needs of about 230 million European households — about half the population of the EU. 

