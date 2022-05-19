Read news from:
Covid-19: Virus remains on downward trend in Denmark in latest report

The number of Covid-19 infections in Denmark is still declining, as has been the trend for some weeks.

Published: 19 May 2022 15:08 CEST
People queue for Covid-19 testing in Denmark in spring 2021
People queue for Covid-19 testing in Denmark in spring 2021. This year has seen fewer tests administered with restrictions lifted. Photo: Tim Barsoe/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

In addition to confirmed cases, the number of PCR tests administered to check for the virus is also falling. Authorities recently announced that PCR testing capacity would be halved, before a strategy for testing next winter is announced later this year.

The continued falloff in cases was one of the trends noted in a new report from the infectious disease agency, State Serum Institute (SSI). The report is based on data from the most recent week.

During the period covered by the report, the number of new cases of Covid-19 fell by 18 percent, meaning 82 in 100,000 residents of Denmark tested positive for Covid-19.

The number of PCR tests fell by 14 percent during the same period, with around 7,000 tests administered each day.

“Transmission in the community is falling in general and across all age groups,” SSI medical head of department Rebecca Legarth told news wire Ritzau.

The decline in number of new recorded cases may be linked to the reduction in recorded number of hospital patients with a positive Covid test.

Last week saw the number of hospitalised people with Covid-19 fall by 23 percent. Not all people in hospital who have the virus are being treated for it, with their hospitalisation being for other reasons in many cases.

Denmark ended its Covid-19 restrictions in February and March, while health authorities also changed recommendations on when a PCR test should be taken.

In March, the Danish Health Authority changed its recommendations on when people with suspected Covid-19 should be tested for the coronavirus, with testing now only recommended if there is a “special medical reason” for doing so.

Covid-19: Denmark registers under 1,000 cases in a day for first time in 2022

Fewer than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 were registered by Danish health authorities on Monday, the first time since late 2021 the daily total has dropped to three figures.

Published: 25 April 2022 15:45 CEST
Monday saw 983 PCR tests for Covid-19 return positive results according to the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute.

Not since October 19th last year, when 756 cases were recorded, has under 1,000 new cases of the virus been registered in a single day in Denmark.

The number of tests administered on a daily basis is now a fraction of what it was during earlier stages of the Covid epidemic in Denmark.

That is partly because Danish authorities no longer consider Covid-19 as a critical threat to society, but rather a dangerous infectious disease, meaning fewer measures are taken to reduce its spread.

As such, all restrictions relating to Covid-19 have been lifted and testing for the disease is now only recommended if there is a “special medical reason” for doing so.

The 983 positive cases were found among 8,109 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of around 12 percent.

747 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. However, Covid-19 is not the reason for their admission in a large proportion of cases. The number of hospitalised people with the virus peaked at around 1,500 in early 2022. Early February saw daily new case numbers top out at around 55,000 per day.

15 people with Covid-19 are currently under ICU care in Denmark. Two of them are receiving ventilator treatment.

