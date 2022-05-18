Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Denmark bets big on offshore wind

Leaders from Denmark, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands will convene today in Esbjerg to discuss details of an ambitious plan to increase offshore wind energy in the North Sea to at least 150 gigawatts by 2050.

The project will create thousands of jobs, Kristian Jensen, CEO of Green Power Denmark, an organisation that advocates for renewable energy, told Danish newswire Ritzau. “This agreement calls for massive investments” — to the tune of more than 1,000 billion Danish kroner — “in the production of more renewable energy,” Jensen said. “And Denmark has a head start because we have the entire value chain from the smallest details to the large constructions.”

Denmark will be responsible for 35 of the 150 planned gigawatts, Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports — up from 2.3 gigawatts in Danish waters in the North Sea today. To hit that mark, Denmark expects to install 10,000 new large wind turbines.

The 150 gigawatts would cover the electric needs of about 230 million European households — about half the population of the EU.

“It is necessary if we are to be free of fossil fuels. And if we are to get rid of Russian oil and gas quickly,” Jensen adds.

Finland and Sweden apply for Nato membership today

Finland and Sweden are set to make their historic bids for Nato membership today, despite objections from Turkey.

Lead found in Danish baby food

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration has found lead in carrot puree made by Semper Danmark, according to a press release.

The contaminated food was sold in eight stores, including branches of MENY, Spar, and Superland, the press release said.

Where’s walrus?

A walrus has set up camp in Østerby Harbor on Læsø, a Danish island in the Kattegat straight off Jutland’s northeastern shores, Danish broadcaster DR reports.

Fewer than 10 walruses have been documented in Denmark since 1900 — but 2022 has been a red-letter walrus year, with another walrus spotted in the seaport of Hirtshals in North Jutland.

“I thought it was once in a lifetime when a walrus in Hirtshals a few weeks ago, but now there is one again,” Annika-Corrina Toth, a biologist at the North Sea Oceanarium, told DR.