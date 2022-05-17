How to travel (almost) free on Danish trains this summer

The rejsepas (travel pass), which was also offered by DSB during the last two years, will be released for sale on June 1st and available until July 31st.
It will give the holder free access to all public transport in Denmark during eight consecutive days, which must be between June 25th and August 7th.
The pass will cost 399 kroner for adults, meaning one rail journey between Jutland and Copenhagen will see its costs covered (the regular ticket price for a single trip from Aarhus to Copenhagen is around 400 kroner).
In addition to all DSB trains, the pass can be used on Arriva buses and trains; the Copenhagen Metro and S-train, the Letbane in Aarhus and local rail services. In line with rules for regular tickets, you may need to buy an add-on ticket if you bring your bicycle with you on trains.
DSB notes that, because more maintenance works are carried out on tracks over the summer, you are more likely to travel on replacement buses or with reduced services or changed departure times.
The price of the pass for children is 199 kroner.
Sales of the travel pass will be limited to 75,000.
There’s additional good news for parents: if you travel using an adult pass, you can take up two children under the age of 12 with you for free.
