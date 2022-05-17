Read news from:
Danish supermarket chains introduce price limits on selected products

Danish company Salling, which owns three supermarket chains, will place a limit on the price of selected products until later this year in response to inflation.

Published: 17 May 2022 14:03 CEST
føtex supermarket
Selected products at Føtex, Bilka and Netto stores will be given price freezes until later this year. File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The high current prices of energy and many daily items for customers, caused by inflation, are behind Salling’s decision to introduce a price limit on some of its products, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Salling owns the Netto, Bilka and Føtex supermarket chains in Denmark. The prize freezes will apply at all three.

The limits, which will be in place until October, will be applied to “basic daily and food items”, according to Salling. Netto stores will see price limits applied to 100 products, while the larger Føtex and Bilka stores will have 200 products included.

Own-brand Salling products are likely to form the bulk of the lists, but the specific products were not named by the company.

The prices of the selected products “will not increase before October 28th despite ongoing, increasing inflation,” Salling said.

Although Salling expects inflation to continue, it said it wanted to give customers the option of preventing their spending on groceries from increasing by enabling them to choose products that have not gone up in price.

“We will make it easy for customers to navigate the products by communicationg prices clearly in our stores using signs and markings on shelves,” Salling CEO Per Bank said in the statement.

The move was described by Salling in the statement as an “investment” in light of expected higher costs at suppliers.

“It is just a year since Danes bought luxury items and flocked to supermarkets as a result of corona lockdowns and with extra holiday money in their pockets. Today, customers navigate by special offers and own brands as an alternative to name brands in Salling’s shops and stores,” the company said.

The company will announce on November 1st whether it will extend the limitation period, it said.

Denmark police receive 456 reports of fraud from the corona relief fund

The National Unit for Special Crime has received 456 reports of fraud from the corona relief packages since 1st April 2020, according to a press release from the Money Laundering Secretariat (Hvidvasksekretariatet).

Published: 15 May 2022 18:17 CEST
The frauds and attempted frauds amount to 212 million kroner, although some of the scams were discovered before the fraudsters got the money. More than 28 million kroner has been recovered through 102 recovery operations.

According to Jørgen Andersen, deputy police inspector and head of the Money Laundering Secretariat, the task has been taken “very seriously” in the secretariat since the introduction of corona relief packages.

“And it has had a high priority with us as authorities. But also with the notifiers – here primarily banks and the accountants – and we sat down together quite quickly in a community.

“Here, we organised the effort in such a way that when banks and auditors sent notifications to us where there was a suspicion of misuse of schemes, we typically sent them within 24 hours to the authorities who paid money on these schemes”, Andersen says.

Companies or individuals should contact the Money Laundering Secretariat (Hvidvasksekretariatet) if they suspect money laundering or terrorist financing.

In October 2020, an eight-billion kroner stimulus package was agreed in parliament to help Danish businesses and cultural institutions hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The financial package also included a liquidity fund totalling 28 million kroner. 

