Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Rental resources for newcomers to Denmark, a spate of home loan refinances, and EU's airplane mask mandate ending today are among the top news stories this Monday in Denmark.
Published: 16 May 2022 08:17 CEST
While the EU mask mandate has ended for airports and airplanes, you'll still need to mask up when traveling to many European countries for the summer holidays. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix
