Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

How has Denmark’s economy responded to start of 2022?

Results from the first quarter of 2022 indicate that Denmark’s economy saw a slight downturn during the period.

Published: 16 May 2022 14:59 CEST
danish stock exchange
Denmark's economy has stagnated slightly so far in 2022 following a strong end to 2021. Photo: Jens Nørgaard Larsen/Ritzau Scanpix

The national data agency, Statistics Denmark, estimated on Monday based on preliminary data that the economy shrank by 0.1 percent in the first three months of this year.

The measure of the economy comes from an indicator of the national GDP.

Statistics Denmark notes that the preliminary figures are subject to uncertainty, due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, a measured reduction to GDP by 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022 is likely to be related to changes in the public sector and a downturn for household service industries, the agency writes.

A major factor in reduced public spending is the phasing-out of government-funded responses to the Covid-19 crisis, notably the national testing programme, an analyst suggested.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Denmark halves test capacity due to low infection numbers

“It’s primarily a fall in activity in the public sector that has driven a drop in GDP in the first quarter,” senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Tore Stramer, told news wire Ritzau.

“The phasing-out of the test programme and similar activities from February onwards has simply lowered activity markedly in the health sector,” he said.

Despite the overall drop in GDP, sectors including industry, construction and business services had a strong quarter.

The results should also be seen in the context of a strong end to 2021 for the Danish economy.

A light downturn in recent months is not unexpected, said Morten Granzau of the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI).

“The trend will probably continue because of very high inflation along with the effects of the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia,” Granzau said.

“We are heading towards a new economic reality,” he said.

READ ALSO: Food and energy prices rocket as Danish inflation hits 40-year high

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Why high inflation is a headache for Denmark’s government

Denmark’s government faces a difficult dilemma in the face of spiralling food and fuel prices.

Published: 10 May 2022 13:19 CEST
Why high inflation is a headache for Denmark’s government

The government faces a thorny problem as it decides how to respond to the ongoing inflation, according to an analyst.

“To respond passively to inflation with a general election coming relatively soon would be very difficult,” Erik Holstein, commentator with Danish political media Altinget, told news wire Ritzau.

Danish inflation hit a near four-decade high in April, as energy and food prices soared, official figures showed Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Food and energy prices rocket as Danish inflation hits 40-year high

Denmark’s consumer price index (CPI), rose 6.7 percent in April, compared to a year earlier, the highest rate since June 1984, according to Statistics Denmark.

Prices of goods have meanwhile risen by 10.3 percent over the past year, a rate last matched in November 1982, the official statistics keeper said.

“Within goods, price increases for electricity, food, fuel and gas are very much evident in April 2022,” the agency said in a statement.

Excluding energy and unprocessed foodstuffs, Danish consumer prices rose 3.6 percent, which is still up from 3.2 percent in March.

While prices are increasing at breakneck speeds, economists have warned against the government and parliament sending one-off cash benefits to sectors of the population affected by the high prices.

“This is a devil of a problem for the government because there is no good solution to it. And politically, remaining passive would go against the distribution politics the government stand for,” Holstein said.

The government has earlier proposed paying a one-off sum of 5,000 kroner to 290,000 senior citizens who receive a social benefit known as ældrecheck (elderly cheque).

But economists have warned that such a measure could make the inflation problem worse.

READ ALSO: Danish central bank director says cash help for high prices will cause inflation

“The government could certainly explain to voters (why) it is not responding to inflation with economic help but there would be a lot of dissatisfaction amongst those groups,” Holstein said.

“Economists are right that it could potentially make the problem worse,” he said.

Withdrawing the proposal to send money to senior citizens could already cost votes for the government, he added.

“And they have to think about the upcoming election,” he said. Denmark is scheduled to vote in a general election by June 2023.

“The high inflation is not the government’s fault but it’s the government that will be given responsibility if it fails to solve the problems of individual voters,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS