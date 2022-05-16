Read news from:
Austria
Danish homeowners refinance loans as interest rates rise 

An increasing number of homeowners in Denmark are restructuring their mortgages due to changing interest rates.

Published: 16 May 2022 09:48 CEST
home for sale in denmark
Many homeowners in Denmark are considering new mortgage plans to take advantage of higher interest. Photo: Mathias Svold/Ritzau Scanpix

Lenders made nearly 13,700 offers to restructure homeowners’ mortgages in the month of April alone, news wire Ritzau reports based on an analysis by financial sector interest organisation Finans Danmark.

Private homeowners and businesses alike have shown interest in restructuring their loans, according to the report.

Higher interest rates in recent months form a key part of the explanation for the trend.

When interest rates rise, the price of the bonds behind the loans will fall and can therefore be redeemed at a lower rate than they were taken out at.

As such, a homeowner can choose to convert their fixed-rate loan into a higher-rate one and thereby cut their outstanding debt.

“That restructuring formed the majority of loan offers in April is testament to the fact that this is something that interests homeowners,” Finans Danmark CEO Ane Arnth Jensen said in a press statement.

As of May 16th, the interest rate on a fixed-rate loan is 3.5 percent, up dramatically from 1.5 percent at the end of 2021 and 0.5 percent at the start of 2021. 

“Currently, it is especially for homeowners with loans of 0.5, 1.0 and 1.5 percent where a conversation (about restructuring their mortgage) would be worth considering, as they can cut a good chunk off the residual debt,” Brian Friis Helmer, private economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, told Ritzau. 

“Where things usually would have revolved around reducing interest, homeowners are going up in interest on this occasion,” he added.

The Finans Danmark analysis shows that businesses have also joined the wave of loan restructuring to secure their real estate.

1,900 businesses requested mortgage offers in April with a view to restructuring their property loans.

Danish home buyers could struggle with increasing mortgage interests

Interest rates on mortgages have increased in recent months, potentially impacting the home-buying plans of many in Denmark.

Published: 22 March 2022 14:08 CET
Fixed-rate loans (fastforrentede lån in Danish), the most common for homeowners, currently have interest rates of three percent.

That represents a doubling of the interest rate on this type of loan in the last three months, and a six-fold increase compared to a year ago.

Such a hike in the rate will impact both homeowners and people looking to get on the housing ladder, senior economist and analyst Jeppe Juul Borre of Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau.

“The interest rate increase mean that certain types of people who want to buy homes can find themselves in a situation where they have to realign their dream homes when looking for a place to buy,” Borre said.

“Financing will simply take up a larger part of the budget and that can have the consequence that some people may have to find a cheaper home,” he said.

“That could be done by changing demands on size, condition or location,” he said.

Interest rates on mortgages have been relatively low in recent years, primarily due to favourable monetary policy at central banks.

Several central banks have signalled an upcoming change in monetary policy that will bring higher interest rates. The United States central banking system, the Federal Reserve, has already increased interest, news wire Ritzau writes.

