God Bededagsferie, or happy prayer day holidays! Learn more about the Danish holiday here.

DSB to require tickets for bikes on certain trains

DSB, the Danish national rail company, has announced that as of July 1st you’ll need a 20 kroner ticket to bring your bike with you on long-distance and regional trains. “Our customers have long wanted greater certainty that there is actually space when you take your bike on the train,” Jens Visholm, commercial director of DSB, told Danish newswire Ritzau.

This is cause for celebration for the Cyclists’ Association, which has lobbied for such a change for years.

DSB emphasises this new policy doesn’t affect the S-train (S-tog), to the relief of the capital region.

Former Danish spymaster charged with leaking state secrets

Former Danish defece minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen was charged yesterday with “unauthorised disclosure of highly confidential information,” according to the justice department.

It’s up to parliament to lift Frederiksen’s immunity as a former minister, but the details of the unauthorised disclosures are so highly classified that members of parliament do not have access to the case file to determine whether immunity would be appropriate, the Agence France-Presse reports.

These latest charges are fallout from the May 2021 revelation that the US National Security Agency had access to Denmark’s undersea cable network, which it used to listen in on targets in Sweden, Norway, Germany and France — including then-chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.

Two million have died from Covid-19 in Europe, WHO says

The World Health Organisation announced yesterday that Covid-19 deaths in Europe have surpassed two million, calling it a “devastating milestone.”

The WHO has tallied just over 2,002,000 confirmed deaths attributed to Covid-19 from the 218,225,294 registered cases in the region. According to the Danish infectious disease agency the State Serum Institute, 6,271 people have died in Denmark from Covid-19. That represents 0.2 percent of all positive PCR tests.

Norwegian Air slows, but doesn’t stop, huge financial losses

Although passengers are returning to Norwegian Air, the embattled airline still can’t turn a profit, according to first-quarter earnings.

In the first three months of 2022, Norwegian Air lost 616 million Danish Kroner — which, strikingly, is 42 percent better than in 2021, Ritzau reports.

Norwegian served 2.2 million passengers in the first quarter, up nearly 970 percent compared to the same time last year, Ritzau says.