Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Thursday
An electricity price surge, lotteries for high school spots, and potential changes to permanent residence eligibility are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.
Published: 12 May 2022 08:19 CEST
The Danish parliament is changing how students, like these Aurehøj Gymnasium pupils in Gentofte, are assigned to high schools. Photo: Mathias Eis/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday
The Nordic defense cooperative surveying the Russian border, sweeping cancellations of SAS flights, and dashed Eurovision dreams are among the top stories in Denmark this Wednesday.
Published: 11 May 2022 08:22 CEST
