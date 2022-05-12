Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Thursday

Minister plans to change rules on permanent residence permit eligibility

Kaare Dybvad Bek, Denmark’s new immigration minister, told newspaper Politiken “crazy” rules for allowing foreign citizens to obtain residence permits have to change.

Specifically, Bek says paid internships and trainee programs should count toward the work requirement — applicants for permanent residency must have worked for at least three years and six months of the previous four years.

Before 2016, education could also be used to satisfy the work requirement. Bek doesn’t seem keen to restore that particular policy, telling Politiken it’s only fair that working people are considered first.

We’ll have further detail of this announcement in an article on our website today.

READ ALSO: Could Denmark ease key work permit rule for foreigners?

Flipping switches: cost of electricity up nearly 20 percent in a quarter

The price of electricity has climbed 18 percent from the last quarter of 2021 to the first of 2022, according to the Danish Supply Agency (Forsyningstilsynet). That translates to about 1,953 kroner annually for the average customer, the agency adds.

The Danish Supply Agency says it’s a good time to reevaluate your electricity plan and provider. You can check your options by inputting your postal code and approximate energy consumption at elpris.dk.

READ ALSO: Food and energy prices rocket as Danish inflation hits 40-year high

Parliament mulls changes to high school selection process

According to a previous agreement among several parties in parliament, students in parts of the country will be placed at high schools based on their parents’ income.

However, new objections from the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party have reopened the debate and put the deal in jeopardy. Their concern is that students will in some circumstances be assigned a school by lottery, a spokesperson told newswire Ritzau.

“The agreement helps to solve a problem overall,” Anne Sophie Callesen, the Social Liberal party’s education spokesperson, said. “But the criticism is why we have a lottery instead of a proximity principle, where those who live closest to the secondary school are admitted first.”

Minister for Children and Education Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil told Danish newspaper Berlingske she’s open to the proposed changes.