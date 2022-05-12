Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Thursday

An electricity price surge, lotteries for high school spots, and potential changes to permanent residence eligibility are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.

Published: 12 May 2022 08:19 CEST
Danish high school students lounge under a tree in Gentofte.
The Danish parliament is changing how students, like these Aurehøj Gymnasium pupils in Gentofte, are assigned to high schools. Photo: Mathias Eis/Ritzau Scanpix

Minister plans to change rules on permanent residence permit eligibility  

Kaare Dybvad Bek, Denmark’s new immigration minister, told newspaper Politiken “crazy” rules for allowing foreign citizens to obtain residence permits have to change. 

Specifically, Bek says paid internships and trainee programs should count toward the work requirement — applicants for permanent residency must have worked for at least three years and six months of the previous four years. 

Before 2016, education could also be used to satisfy the work requirement. Bek doesn’t seem keen to restore that particular policy, telling Politiken it’s only fair that working people are considered first.

We’ll have further detail of this announcement in an article on our website today.

READ ALSO: Could Denmark ease key work permit rule for foreigners? 

Flipping switches: cost of electricity up nearly 20 percent in a quarter 

The price of electricity has climbed 18 percent from the last quarter of 2021 to the first of 2022, according to the Danish Supply Agency (Forsyningstilsynet). That translates to about 1,953 kroner annually for the average customer, the agency adds. 

The Danish Supply Agency says it’s a good time to reevaluate your electricity plan and provider. You can check your options by inputting your postal code and approximate energy consumption at elpris.dk

READ ALSO: Food and energy prices rocket as Danish inflation hits 40-year high

Parliament mulls changes to high school selection process 

According to a previous agreement among several parties in parliament, students in parts of the country will be placed at high schools based on their parents’ income. 

However, new objections from the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party have reopened the debate and put the deal in jeopardy. Their concern is that students will in some circumstances be assigned a school by lottery, a spokesperson told newswire Ritzau. 

“The agreement helps to solve a problem overall,” Anne Sophie Callesen, the Social Liberal party’s education spokesperson, said. “But the criticism is why we have a lottery instead of a proximity principle, where those who live closest to the secondary school are admitted first.” 

Minister for Children and Education Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil told Danish newspaper Berlingske she’s open to the proposed changes. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday

The Nordic defense cooperative surveying the Russian border, sweeping cancellations of SAS flights, and dashed Eurovision dreams are among the top stories in Denmark this Wednesday.

Published: 11 May 2022 08:22 CEST
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday

Nordic defense cooperative convenes to discuss Russia 

Defense ministers from Nordic nations will meet today in Norway to discuss what they’re referring to as “Russia’s aggressions,” Danish newswire Ritzau reports. 

Representatives from the member nations of the Nordic Defense Cooperation (Nordefco) — including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland — will visit observation posts in the Norwegian town of Kirkenes on the border with Russia. 

Danish defense minister Morten Bødskov says Nordefco expects “increased Russian aggression and presence in the Baltic Sea.”

Although there’s no current threat to Denmark or other NATO countries, Bødskov says, “we see a Russia that is constantly testing borders and has been doing so for several years.”

At the end of March, a Russian aircraft briefly entered Danish airspace east of Bornholm and was greeted by Danish F16 fighter jets, the Defense Operations Center said. The Russian plane promptly left Danish airspace. 

READ ALSO: Denmark accuses Russian spy plane of violating airspace 

Denmark eliminated from Eurovision 

For the second year in a row, Denmark’s Eurovision hopes are dashed before the finals. 

Danish entrant Reddi and their song “The Show” failed to secure a spot in yesterday evening’s semifinals. Bookies have apparently been “lukewarm” as to Denmark’s chances, Ritzau reports, so it’s not exactly a shock. 

The bookies are bullish, however, on Ukraine’s chances, and not purely on the merits of the Kalush Orchestra’s song “Stefania.”

Several countries advance automatically to the final because they pay for the lion’s share of the Eurovision Song contest — those are France, Germany, Spain and Italy. You can watch the official music video to Denmark’s ill-fated song here

Prime minister opposes change to NATO defense treaty 

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen told parliament she’s against any change to the NATO defense treaty that could eliminate the veto in the defense cooperation. 

“It is not just me as Danish prime minister who is opposed,” Frederiksen said. “It is a number of countries. Denmark, Sweden and 11 other countries are opposed.” 

Meanwhile, the Danish public is set to vote on whether to overturn the opt-out on European Union defense requirements on June 1st. Frederiksen has previously urged voters to overturn the opt-out. 

“These times need togetherness, not opt-outs [Danish: sammenhold, ikke forbehold, ed.]. Partnership and not isolation. The Russia crisis is showing more than anything how important it is for Europe and the West to move closer together and take greater responsibility for our own safety,” she said.  

READ ALSO: Denmark’s PM makes appeal over EU opt-out referendum as support for ‘yes’ vote dwindles

SAS cancels thousands of flights, blaming staff shortages 

It might be time to re-evaluate your travel plans — SAS has cancelled 4,000 flights between May and August, according to Swedish news outlet Dagens Industri. 

SAS’s press officer in Denmark says very few passengers will even notice the cancellations, beyond the fact that some may be rebooked to a different flight. “We’re doing this to prevent a situation this summer where it turns out we can’t fly and passengers are stranded,” the press officer told Ritzau. 

The cancelled flights account for about 5 percent of SAS’s summer travel, according to the airline. 

SAS laid off nearly half its employees during the Covid-19 pandemic, and is still feeling the squeeze. 

READ ALSO: Scandinavian airline SAS launches drastic cost-cutting program

SHOW COMMENTS