For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday
The Nordic defense cooperative surveying the Russian border, sweeping cancellations of SAS flights, and dashed Eurovision dreams are among the top stories in Denmark this Wednesday.
Published: 11 May 2022 08:22 CEST
SAS aircraft grounded in Stockholm in April 2020. Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday
Police stepping in on Herlufsholm, help for industry amid an uncertain fuel supply, and reinforcements for midwives are among the top news stories in Denmark this Tuesday.
Published: 10 May 2022 07:37 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments