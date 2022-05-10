Read news from:
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday

Police stepping in on Herlufsholm, help for industry amid an uncertain fuel supply, and reinforcements for midwives are among the top news stories in Denmark this Tuesday.

Published: 10 May 2022 07:37 CEST
A new mother and midwife at a private birth clinic play with a baby in this file photo from 2015. Photo: Niels Ahlmann Olesen/Ritzau Scanpix

Help for industry amid uncertain fuel supply 

The Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) is set to debut a new program to help Danish companies that aren’t guaranteed to receive gas if the fuel crisis worsens, news wire Ritzau reports. 

“The current geopolitical situation may mean that a number of companies are without access to gas and therefore have to stop or scale down their production,” a Tuesday morning press release from the agency says. 

“The aim is to find out how the business pool can support gas-reducing measures in companies in the short term in an effective and rapid way.” 

The Energy Agency says about 40 companies make up the list of “unprotected gas customers,” which together account for 20-25 percent of Denmark’s gas consumption. They’ll be eligible for grants from the Enterprise Fund, which supports “energy efficiency improvements and green transformation,” according to the agency. 

Police step in on Herlufsholm debacle 

Yesterday afternoon, the police announced they’ll assess whether laws were broken in the events described by TV2’s documentary on elite Danish boarding school Herlufsholm. 

Current and former students are invited to report their experiences at Herlufsholm, including for example physical or psychological abuse, according to a statement from the South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police. They emphasize that psychological abuse became a criminal offense under Danish law beginning April 1st, 2019. 

Midwives to receive reinforcements 

A hundred new midwives will join the ranks of the public health system, as per an agreement between the government, the Socialist People’s Party, the Social Liberals, the Red-Green Alliance, the Alternative party, and the Christian Democrats. Additionally, the government has earmarked 80 million kroner over the next three years for local recruitment and retention — hopefully in the form of bonuses to midwives, Lis Munk, chairwoman of the Midwives’ Association, tells Ritzau. 

Another element of the agreement is that first-time mothers will be guaranteed the right to a two-day hospital stay, which will go into effect in early 2023 at the latest, Danish broadcaster DR reports. If the parents choose to return home after 24 hours, they’ll have the right to a home visit the second day after birth.

But according to Munk and the Midwives’ Association, it’s far from enough — while they welcome the agreement, she says that at least 200 new midwives are needed according to their calculations. 

“Nowadays, women in labour may well find that there is neither a room nor a midwife for you when you need one,” Munk added. “And then you end up being alone for a large part of the birth.”

Denmark charges suspected Nigerian pirate

Denmark has charged a suspected Nigerian pirate captured after a deadly shootout in the Gulf of Guinea with endangering
the lives of its sailors, prosecutor Per Fiig announced on Monday according to news wire AFP.

The 39-year-old who lost a leg in the clash with the Danish navy last November faces up to eight years in jail.

Danish authorities said four other pirates were killed and one more went overboard from the Danish frigate Esbern Snare on an anti-piracy patrol in international waters off West Africa.

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday

A bus fire in Copenhagen, more than 100 arrested at climate protests, and a major shake-up at Herlufsholm are among the news stories in Denmark this Monday.

Published: 9 May 2022 08:36 CEST
Bus on fire in Copenhagen 

Firefighters were wrestling with a “major fire”  Copenhagen at 7 a.m. Monday morning, Danish broadcaster DR reports. 

According to officials, a bus caught fire near Nordre Fasanvej and Godthåbsvej, which put the blaze near Frederiksberg hospital. The fire was extinguished by about 7:50, according to a tweet from Hovedstadens Beredskab — the Hovedstaden Emergency Preparedness department. Commuters should still expect traffic delays, they say. 

Herlufsholm fallout continues 

The board of the prestigious Danish boarding school is making moves after a TV2 documentary that premiered last week revealed a culture of violence and rampant bullying. 

The board determined Saturday that school principal Mikkel Kyellberg should resign and the prefect system overturned, Danish newswire Ritzau reports. 

“It is fundamentally wrong and fraught with risks of bullying, violence and unhealthy power relations to put big children in charge of educating and sanctioning smaller children, Minister for Children and Education Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil wrote on Facebook. 

Despite the board’s actions on Saturday, Herlufsholm continues to be “under supervision” by the Danish Agency for Education and Quality, which has been in effect since December, Rosenkrantz-Theil adds. 

Karsten Suhr, chairman of Denmark’s Private Schools, proposes studies of the culture at all Danish boarding schools out of an abundance of caution after the revelations on Herlufsholm, Ritzau reports. 

About 110 arrested in weekend climate demonstrations

More than 100 protestors were arrested during Friday and Saturday’s demonstrations by the climate movement Extinction Rebellion, Ritzau reports. 

While most of Saturday’s protest went as scheduled, Jesper Bangsgaard of the Copenhagen Police told Ritzau, about 35 protestors sat down at the intersection of Holbergsgade and Holmen’s Canal. About 10 were arrested in what are called “deprivations of liberty,” preventative arrests or administrative arrests in which police can only detain someone for 6 hours, compared to 24 hours with a normal arrest. 

According to Ritzau, “the deprivations of liberty have taken place on the basis of the Police Act in order to maintain peace and order. For that reason, police can detain people even if they are not suspected of anything criminal.” 

Those who weren’t arrested were fined under the Traffic Act or another law that translates awkwardly to English, the “Public Order Order.” 

According to Extinction Rebellion Danmark’s Twitter account, 139 were arrested on Friday alone. 

Say goodbye to the sun — again 

The Danish Meteorological Institute hopes you enjoyed the weekend’s idyllic weather, because it’s on its way out. 

Monday promises to be the last “nice day with sunshine,” according to meteorologist Klaus Larsen. Expect clouds, but little rain, on Tuesday and erratic weather Wednesday. 

“There will be some sunshine, and at times it will be more cloudy,” Larsen says of Wednesday. “Showers can also be expected, but only in the southern part of the country is there a prospect of more persistent rain, and then it will be between 13 and 18 degrees.” 

Thursday is also expected to be a mixed bag with some sun, cloud cover, and perhaps a little rain in the south. 

Thursday evening — the night before Great Prayer Day — is set to be a chilly one, between 5 and 10 degrees. Great Prayer Day itself should be between 10 and 15 degrees, the DMI predicts, with scattered showers and only very few appearances from the sun. 

