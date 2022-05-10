For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday
Police stepping in on Herlufsholm, help for industry amid an uncertain fuel supply, and reinforcements for midwives are among the top news stories in Denmark this Tuesday.
Published: 10 May 2022 07:37 CEST
A new mother and midwife at a private birth clinic play with a baby in this file photo from 2015. Photo: Niels Ahlmann Olesen/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday
A bus fire in Copenhagen, more than 100 arrested at climate protests, and a major shake-up at Herlufsholm are among the news stories in Denmark this Monday.
Published: 9 May 2022 08:36 CEST
