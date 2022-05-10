Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish expression of the day: Over stok og sten

Sticks and stones (probably) won't break your bones in today's expression of the day.

Published: 10 May 2022 17:10 CEST

What is over stok og sten?

This expression translates directly to “over stick and stone” or “over cane and stone”.

Its meaning, however, is not related to the old-fashioned (and very much debunked) English expression “sticks and stones will break my bones but names will never hurt me”.

Rather, it means to do something as quickly as possible with little thought or consideration for potential obstacles or barriers that might be in the way, with the potential to trip you up.

READ ALSO: Danish expression of the day: Spænder ben

If you go over stok og sten, then, you proceed roughshod (figuratively), even recklessly, in an effort to get to your destination or objective as quickly as you possibly can.

Similar English expressions are “at breakneck speed” or “more haste, less speed”, although the latter is more a forewarning that rushing things could cost you time in the end, rather than a simple statement that you’re making haste without due precaution.

Why do I need to know over stok og sten?

There’s a fair bit of debate about the origins of the expression, but Danish language regulator Dansk Sprognævn states that the “sticks and stones” refer to terrain and that riding over them is to ignore the possible bumps in the road ahead and speed forwards as fast as you can.

An alternative explanation is that the phrase comes from craftsmen who, in years gone by, painted trussed walls “over the (timber) posts and stones” in order to speed up the job, with the side effect of leaving the wall painted all in one colour, a less desirable aesthetic outcome.

Examples

Når hun tager opvasken går det over stok og sten. Der bliver kastet til højre og venstre med bestik og tallerkener.

She does the washing up at 100 miles per hour. Cutlery and plates fly about all over the place.

Det gik over stok og sten på vej igennem skoven, og det endte med at jeg kom til at vride om på anklen.

It was full speed ahead through the forest and I ended up spraining my ankle.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish word of the day: Svedig

Feeling hot? It's time for the word of the day.

Published: 9 May 2022 17:10 CEST
Danish word of the day: Svedig

What is svedig?

Svedig is the adjective form of sved, “sweat”: in other words: sweaty.

The verb at svede, “to sweat”, also comes from the same root: Jeg sveder for meget når jeg cykler op ad bakken, så jeg er nødt til at tage bussen på arbejde (“I sweat too much when I cycle uphill so I have to take the bus to work”).

The adjective, svedig, can mean either to be soaked with sweat or to be sweating, much like you would use “sweaty” to describe either a thing or a person in English.

Why do I need to know svedig?

If you want a fresh-sounding slang adjective, equivalent to saying “cool”, “sweet”, “awesome” and so on, then svedig is a good option. It’s a bit more up to date than the somewhat tired-sounding fedt (literally “fat”, but also used to mean “cool” or “great” in the slang sense).

Other similar slang words are sej (“tough”), kanon (“cannon”) and stærk (“strong”). The least cool-sounding word for “cool” is probably super (“super”).

The new meaning of svedig as something too cool to actually sweat emerged relatively recently. Dictionary site ordnet lists examples from 1998 and 2003 which seem to suggest it underwent an evolution from describing music that can make you sweat from dancing, towards being a more general positive adjective.

In 2011 newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad reported that “the word svedig has taken a new meaning in the language of the youth”.

“Svedig (now) refers (not only) to perspiration and dripping foreheads, but means something more along the lines of exciting, fantastic, cool… in all cases, something really good,” it stated.

Examples

Svedig sko, mand!

Sweet trainers, dude!

Jeg var til koncert med Drew Sycamore for leden, kæft det var svedigt.

I went to a Drew Sycamore concert the other day, it was incredibly cool.

SHOW COMMENTS