Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DRIVING

How and when should I exchange my foreign driving licence for a Danish one?

Foreign residents of Denmark are required to exchange their foreign driving licence for a Danish one after moving to Denmark.

Published: 9 May 2022 16:39 CEST
A file photo showing sample Danish driving licences
A file photo showing sample Danish driving licences. Photo: Anne Bæk/Ritzau Scanpix

The rules for when a foreign driving licence must be exchanged for a Danish licence depend on the country which issued the original licence.

You must change your foreign licence for a Danish one within 90 days of moving to the country (meaning the date on which you arrived in Denmark with the purpose of staying).

At the time of writing, the 90-day deadline is extended to 180 days due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

EU and EEA countries

If you have a driving licence issued in the EU or EEA (Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein), you can use it in Denmark. You can freely exchange the licence for a Danish licence without having to take an additional driving test.

Australia (Capital Territory only), Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Russia, Switzerland and Ukraine

Driving licences issued in the above countries and territories can also be exchanged for Danish licences without taking any additional test.

In addition to your existing licence, you must also submit a medical declaration from your doctor and a signed written declaration that you have not been disqualified from driving within the last five years. Your licence must not be restricted or issued under special conditions.

It should be noted that the above only applies for category B driving licences. This is the category for driving a normal car. For other types of category such as motorcycle or HGV licences, it is necessary to take an additional test in order to exchange your foreign licence for a Danish one.

Singapore, United States, Canada, Australia, Chile, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, New Zealand, Isle of Man (UK) and Israel

For the above countries and territories, the same conditions apply as for the non-EU/EEA countries listed further above.

Additionally, you must also submit a declaration that you have two years’ effective (reel) in Danish driving experience. In other words, you must have driven regular for at least two years and not had a driving licence for five years or more without having done any driving.

United Kingdom after Brexit

The UK does not neatly fit into any of the above categories because the applicable rules depend on whether your licence was issued before or after the UK left the EU.

In short, you can exchange your licence in line with EU rules if it was issued before Brexit, but UK licences issued after January 1st 2021 are treated as “third country” driving licences.

The rules for exchanging UK driving licences in Denmark following Brexit are set out in more detail in this article.

Other foreign driving licences

Driving licences issued in all other countries can be used to drive in Denmark for up to 90 days after you are registered as living in the country.

Danish rules permit the use of foreign driving licences printed in English (or French) with Latin letters, or if it is accompanied by an English, French or Danish translation. If your licence does not meet this, you may be required to obtain an international licence before driving in Denmark.

You will be required to take what is termed in Danish a kontrollerende køreprøve (“control driving test”) to be able to exchange your foreign licence for a Danish one.

What is a ‘control driving test’?

The Danish Road Traffic Authority website states that a control driving test or kontrollerende køreprøve consists of a theory and practical element. Driving lessons are not mandatory for the test, unlike with the regular driving test given to new drivers.

Drivers taking the test must supply their own vehicle and applications are made via their home municipality.

Where do I go to exchange my licence?

The application form for exchanging to a Danish driving license can be found on the Local Government Denmark (KL) website.

The form must be handed in at a municipal Borgerservice (“Citizens’ Service”). Check the website of your local municipality to find out where the Borgerservice is located in your area. You may be required to make an appointment (or it might be better to do so to avoid a queue).

You’ll need to bring your existing licence, passport and a photo (see here for the photo specifications) when you hand in your licence for exchange. You’ll also need your Danish residence permit.

More information on the application process can be found on the Danish citizen and residents’ platform Borger.dk.

A fee of 280 kroner is charged to exchange a foreign driving licence for a Danish one.

Sources: Færdselsstyrelsen, Borger.dk

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DRIVING

Six things to know about buying a used car in Denmark

Are you dipping into Denmark’s second-hand motor market for the first time? Here are six things worth keeping in mind.

Published: 11 March 2022 11:15 CET
Updated: 23 April 2022 13:15 CEST
Six things to know about buying a used car in Denmark

Check the vehicle’s history 

You can learn a lot about the car you are considering buying by looking up its history on websites such as nummerplade.net, where you can find information from past synsrapporter or roadworthiness inspections, which are required biannually under Danish law.

In addition to the dates of past road checks, you will be able to check the total kilometres the car had driven at each check – which can help to ensure its mileage counter has not been tampered with. You can also see whether it has been reported missing or has unpaid loans tied to it. As such, you can make sure it is mechanically and legally sound.

Other information provide includes the type, make, model and year of the car, and fuel economy and road tax (grøn ejerafgift) which must be paid on that model.

Ask to see the service book

Cars with well filled-out service books, servicebog in Danish, give you peace of mind as a buyer because they can give a good idea of the vehicle’s condition and maintenance history.

Stamps from authorised workshops show that the car has been regularly checked and serviced, and given regular maintenance with things like oil changes.

You can also see whether the car has been given rust protection treatment if it is an older model, which supplements visual checks of the condition of its paint work and chassis.

Buy from dealership or private seller?

There are several factors to consider when weighing up whether to buy a used car from a private or commercial seller, and these can include your budget and the amount of time you can devote to finding the right motor for you.

If you buy a used car from a commercial seller, existing faults are covered by warranty for two years under the Danish consumer law reklamationsretten. Faults that occur after you buy the car are not covered by this, but commercial sellers sometimes offer guarantees to this end which can be purchased.

Cars bought from dealerships are also likely to have been thoroughly inspected at the company’s mechanical department before being put back on the market, while buying privately is more likely to involve a ‘sold as seen’ type agreement, meaning you have less recourse if there is a mechanical failure following the purchase.

Buying a second hand car privately is likely to be cheaper than buying the equivalent vehicle from a dealer, however, and you are more likely to be able to negotiate the price.

New rule in 2022

A new rule in 2022 relates to whether you are covered by warranty if an issue with your used car shows up after purchase. The formodningsregel, loosely ‘rule of likelihood’ relates to whether a mechanical issue with a used car is caused by a defect that was probably present at the time of its purchase. If this is deemed probable, the buyer is covered by warranty under the consumer law (as detailed above).

Under this likelihood rule, faults that appear on used cars are considered to have been ‘original’ or present at the time of purchase for 12 months after the car changed hands. This applies to all used cars bought after January 1st this year. Previously, the rule only applied for six months.

It should be noted the rule may not apply if the seller (commercial dealer) can demonstrate that it was not present when the car was purchased, even for recent sales.

Fill out a receipt with the seller

It’s common practice in Denmark to fill out a so-called slutseddel or receipt detailing your purchase once everything is agreed with the seller. Both parties agree to and sign the receipt.

You can’t reverse your purchase once you’ve signed the slutseddel. As such, it’s important it this point to make sure you’ve checked everything you want to with the car and are happy with it and all the arrangements relating to its purchase. This does not just mean its working order — it can include things such as financing schemes and the part exchange price of your old car if you are selling to a dealership or commercial seller.

Commercial car dealerships often have their own receipts – although you can check them against your own template if you want to make sure you’re happy with everything that’s included.

If buying privately, you can bring a template of your own, and it’s also likely the seller will have one prepared. Template slutsedler can be downloaded online, like these ones from motorists’ interest organisation FDM.

Sometimes a receipt, particularly when buying from a private seller, might state that the car is ‘sold as seen’ or købt som beset or en gros in Danish. This can be used if there is a known issue with the car that the seller has made you aware of, which may not mean the car isn’t roadworthy but perhaps devalues it (for example superficial rust or older, but not illegal tyres). This should of course be reflected in the price you pay.

Re-register and insure the car

Re-registration of the car in your name is done via the Skat.dk website. You’ll need to login using NemID or MitID. It’s best to do this while you’re with the seller.

When the car is re-registered, the seller’s insurance company is automatically informed by Skat (the tax authority), and their insurance will expire.

When you re-register the car, you can select an insurance company from a drop-down list and choose the anmod om forsikring (request insurance) option, which will give you the obligatory cover (even though you won’t have received a policy yet).

You can contact the company (it may be a company you already have other insurance policies with) and make further arrangements with regard to the policy you have. You can also speak to your insurance company and agree on an insurance policy prior to buying and re-registering the car. The company will then send you your policy once they receive notification from Skat that the car has been registered in your name.

SHOW COMMENTS