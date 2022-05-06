Read news from:
DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish word of the day: Å

One the Danish language's single-letter words is today's word of the day.

Published: 6 May 2022 17:19 CEST

What is å?

Å is the 29th and last letter of the Danish alphabet, although it hasn’t always been. It was introduced to the dictionary as part of a 1948 orthographic reform which also saw Danish scrap the practice of capitalising nouns — similar to how German is written today.

The reform saw å replace aa in official spelling of regular words, although proper nouns did not necessarily follow suit. This is why Aarhus was spelt Århus until 2011, but Aalborg has always been Aalborg (although many people incorrectly write it as “Ålborg”).

The letter has the distinction of having a name that isn’t just the sound of the letter: bolle-å, or “ball-å”, marks it out from the older style of writing it as aa.

Why do I need to know å?

So what does it mean? 

En å is the word for a canal, stream or brook. Å also occurs in some place names.

Gudenå, sometimes written as the River Guden in English, is Denmark’s longest river and runs across Jutland. As you can see, it uses the word for “stream” in its name rather than the Danish word for “river”, which is flod.

Ådal (“stream valley”) is the name of a natural area near Jutland town Vejle, in a region of the country a little more hilly than generally-flat Denmark has a reputation for.

A lot of streams and rivers are also simply named after towns they flow through: Aarhus Å is the name of the canal that appears in tourist photos of bars and restaurants in the centre of Denmark’s second city, but you can also follow the stream back through the countryside to its source, so you’ll see it marked as “Aarhus Å” well outside of Aarhus.

The canals in Copenhagen, notably in the Christianshavn neighbourhood, are not generally called å, but kanal. This is because they are man-made.

While not really the same word, å is also a sound you’ll hear many Danes make when they give a surprised exclamation. Usually you’ll see it written with an ‘h’ after it: Åh nej! Jeg har tabt min is (“Oh no! I’ve dropped my ice cream”).

Examples

Mange bække små gør en stor å

Many small brooks a large stream make

Skal vi drikke en kaffe nede ved åen?

Shall we go for a coffee down by the canal?

DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish word of the day: Hver

The word of the day is an everyday word, and can seem to be heard everywhere.

Published: 5 May 2022 17:16 CEST
What is hver?

Hver is a determiner or quantifier more or less equivalent to the English “every”. Jeg står op hver dag kl. 6 (“I get up every day at 6am”), for example.

There are a couple of ways in which hver and “every” are used a little differently in terms of grammar.

Specifically, it can mean “each” in certain constructs: tre håndlavet smykker, hver med et unikt design (“three handmade pieces of jewellery, each with a unique design”) or jeg giver julegaver til hver af mine tre ansatte (“I give Christmas presents to each of my three employees”).

So while in English, “each” always refers to an individual thing or person, while “every” refers to a group of things or people grouped together as one, this is not the case in Danish, where hver can do both jobs.

The English expression “each and every”, an emphasised way of saying “every”, is rendered in Danish as hver og en, literally “every and one”, while “every single” is hver eneste, which literally translates to “every only”.

Why do I need to know hver?

It’s not just the subtle grammatical differences from English that make hver an interesting word. It’s also a Danish homophone, a word that is pronounced in the same way as another but has a different meaning.

Hver actually has as many as three homophones: værd (“worth”), vejr (“weather”) and (at) være (“to be”). As such, it can be a common cause of typos and spelling mistakes.

I once had a university professor who was originally from Iraq and would regularly express his frustration at the words skov (“forest”) and sko (“shoe”), which he said were impossible to distinguish.

Hver, værd, vejr and være are arguably even harder work, with each (or is that every?) one of the four homophones having a different meaning.

Have you come across any other confusing Danish homophones? Let us know.

Example:

Det her vejr er ikke noget værd. Det regner hver dag. Jeg gad godt være på ferie lige nu.

This weather’s not worth anything. It rains every day. I’d like to be on holiday right now.

