Record number of applications for ‘holiday aid’

A record-setting 10,281 families have applied for holiday assistance from Dansk Folkehjælp, or Danish People’s Aid, a non-governmental organisation that offers a variety of supports for single parents, Ritzau reports.

“All children have the right to good holiday memories,” the Danish People’s Aid website reads, but rising costs for utilities and groceries have made vulnerable families tighten their belts even further.

Danish People’s Aid has helped over 100,000 vulnerable children and families take holidays since 1940, their website says. Last year, 4,700 children and adults were recipients of weeklong free holiday supported by volunteers — about a fifth of all applicants.

Unfortunately, “we will give a historically high number of rejections” in 2022, Klaus Nørlem, secretary general of Danish People’s Aid, told Ritzau.

Parliament debates electricity subsidies

The Danish parliament is mulling subsidy checks for vulnerable populations to help offset the rising costs of energy. The governor of Denmark’s National Bank has come out against the program, asserting that the checks could accelerate inflation.

“If compensation schemes are adopted that are not matched by public savings or higher taxes, this will put further pressure on the economy, pushing up wages and inflation,” Signe Krogstrup told Danish newspaper Berlingske.

Subsidies are being considered for the elderly, the unemployed, and cash benefit recipients.

Got milk? In Copenhagen schools, not anymore

In a money-saving move, Copenhagen municipality’s children and youth committee decided yesterday evening that schools will no longer offer milk.

School milk was stricken from the budgets in part because it is “not recommended by the National Board of Health, and because there are climate emissions associated with school milk,” Emil Sloth Andersen, the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party spokesman for children and young people, told Danish broadcaster TV2 Lorry.

The municipality stands to save 1.5 million kroner a year, even though parents pay for the milk, Danish broadcaster DR reports. Children will be encourage to drink water instead.