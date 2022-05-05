Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Seven members of Danish embassy expelled by Russia

Moscow said Thursday that seven members of Denmark's embassy in Russia have been declared persona non grata and had two weeks to leave Russia.

Published: 5 May 2022 14:26 CEST
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod called Russia's decision to expel Danish diplomats "totally unjustified and deeply problematic". Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Russia’s foreign ministry said it summoned Danish Ambassador Carsten Søndergaard to inform him of the retaliatory measures following the expulsion of 15 Russian diplomats from Denmark and the country’s military aid to Kyiv.

“The kingdom’s openly anti-Russian policies cause serious damage to bilateral ties,” the foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement.

Russia reserves the right “to take additional steps in response to Copenhagen’s unfriendly actions,” the statement said, adding that a diplomat of the Danish mission was also refused a visa as part of the retaliatory measures.

The Danish foreign ministry said that Russia was expelling seven members of its diplomatic mission including four diplomats.

In a statement to AFP, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod called the move “a totally unjustified and deeply problematic decision”.

“Russia no longer wants real dialogue and diplomacy,” he said, noting that Denmark had in fact expelled Russian intelligence agents and not diplomats.

Since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24th, the West has expelled dozens of Russian diplomats and Russia retaliated in tit-for-tat moves.

READ ALSO: Denmark accuses Russian spy plane of violating airspace

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Danish PM Frederiksen in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Kyiv along with her Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Published: 21 April 2022 11:20 CEST
Danish PM Frederiksen in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky

“Government leader Pedro Sanchez has just arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is travelling with him,” the Spanish government said. 

“After their talks the three leaders will meet the press,” it added.

Danish broadcaster TV2 reported on Wednesday that it had spoken with Frederiksen from the town of Borodyanka near Kyiv.

Frederiksen is the first Scandinavian leader to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion of the country, which began on February 24th.

“We intend to send even more weapons to Ukraine. That’s what’s needed most,” she told TV2.

Denmark has previously sent 2,700 shoulder-mounter anti-tank weapons to the Ukrainian army.

“We are speaking about how we can contribute to rebuilding (Ukraine) after the war,” Frederiksen also told TV2.

Sanchez said on Wednesday he would convey to Zelensky the European Union and Spain’s “clear engagement… for peace”.

He said Spain would continue to work for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, while also sending “all the humanitarian and military aid needed” and taking in Ukrainian refugees.

Spain has taken in 134,000 Ukrainians, of whom 64,000 have received temporary protection, including accommodation and a work permit.

Madrid has sent about a dozen planes to Ukraine carrying “hundreds of tonnes” of weapons and humanitarian supplies, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Monday.

In another sign of support for Kyiv, Sanchez announced on Monday that Spain would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital “in a few days’ time”.

The embassy suspended activity the day after the Russian invasion on February 24th for security reasons.

SHOW COMMENTS