BUSINESS

Danish freight giant Maersk posts new record profit as prices soar

Danish shipping giant Maersk on Wednesday posted record profits in the first quarter as container freight prices continued to soar, allowing it to again raise its 2022 outlook.

Published: 4 May 2022 10:52 CEST
A.P. Møller Mærsk CEO Søren Skou presents the company's Q1 2022 results
A.P. Møller Mærsk CEO Søren Skou presents the company's Q1 2022 results on May 4th. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

After registering record-beating profits for the full-year 2021, the group said its first-quarter net profit had more than doubled to $6.8 billion (6.5 billion euros) on the back of a 55-percent jump in sales to $19.2 billion.

The record earnings exceeded the previous quarterly high of $6.1 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2021, despite a $718-million provision following its decision to stop deliveries to and from Russian ports due to the war in Ukraine.

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping line along with Italy’s MSC, has posted robust profits since the second half of 2020.

Demand for shipping plunged at the start of the Covid pandemic, but has rebounded strongly since mid-to-late 2020.

However, bottlenecks still persist in many ports, particularly in China in recent weeks amid draconian anti-Covid measures.

“Port congestions eased slightly from their peaks in the US in the first quarter, while they increased further in Europe and China,” Maersk said, citing an external report.

“This continued to result in shortages and challenged supply chain management services and kept rates elevated”, it said.

Last week, Maersk, which has a fleet of more than 700 vessels, announced some of its quarterly earnings and raised its outlook for the full-year 2022.

Given the current market situation and despite withdrawing from Russia, the group said it expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of around $30 billion, up from the previous forecast of $24 billion.

BUSINESS

Danish supermarket chain to let staff go due to price rises

Supermarket firm Coop has announced it will release 100 staff in Denmark as a result of the increasing prices of everyday goods.

Published: 28 April 2022 15:09 CEST
Danish supermarket chain to let staff go due to price rises

The supermarket confirmed the decision in a press statement reported by business media Finans.

The job losses will occur at the company’s central headquarters in Albertslund near Copenhagen.

A change in consumer behaviour resulting from higher product prices is the reason Coop is cutting staff numbers, it said.

The Danish company owns the Fakta, Kvickly and SuperBrugsen supermarket chains in Denmark.

“The situation in Ukraine and the after-effects of corona leave the everyday goods sector facing significant changes,” Coop director Kræn Østergaard Nielsen said in the statement.

“We are seeing increasing prices for transport, energy and foods and that means that the overheads for running Coop as a business must be reduced,” he said.

Coop is focusing on increase demand amongst consumers in Denmark for discount sectors in supermarkets, the company director also said.

The firm has therefore brought forward the launch of its new discount chain Coop 365discount. The new chain will occupy a similar section of the market to Fakta, which is reported to be struggling.

“Everyone is affected by increasing prices. That goes for both Coop and for Danes,” Nielsen said.

“With both defensive and offensive measures such as these, we are better equipped to help Danes to make their household budgets work,” he said.

