Austria
UKRAINE

Danish authorities issue information to Ukrainians ahead of annual siren test

Authorities in Denmark say they want Ukrainian refugees in the country to be aware in advance of the siren test that takes place across the country on Wednesday.

Published: 4 May 2022 10:05 CEST
danish siren test information in ukrainian
The Danish Emergency Management Agency has issued information in Ukrainian ahead of a scheduled annual test of warning sirens in Denmark on Wednesday. Graphic: Beredskabstyrelsen

At noon on Wednesday, the Danish Emergency Management Agency (Beredskabstyrelsen, DEMA) and the National Police will test the warning siren system. 

It’s a routine test conducted yearly on the first Wednesday in May, and officials are especially keen to remind the public it’s a scheduled drill and not a ‘real’ alarm, given the invasion of Ukraine and many Ukrainians who have fled to Denmark because of the war.

“This year, of course, we are particularly attentive to the Ukrainians who have come to Denmark and have had an experience with air raid alarms that is in a completely different context than the test we run here in Denmark,” Lars Aabjerg Pedersen of the Danish Emergency Management Agency told broadcaster DR

A Ukrainian-language information graphic and fact sheet can be downloaded in pdf form from DEMA’s website. The graphic is also available in English and Russian, and the fact sheet in a number of other additional languages.

The full Ukrainian version of DEMA’s siren test information graphic. Image: Beredskabstyrelsen

The warning sounds will fill the air for a short time in the early afternoon as emergency sirens are tested in the annual drill, which always takes place on the first Wednesday of May. The test will last about ten minutes.

The siren system, with a total of 1,078 sirens enabling them to be heard by about 80 percent of the Danish population, is operated by DEMA, which is part of the Ministry of Defence.

The sirens are fixed to buildings or poles in cities and urban areas with populations of over 1,000, although mobile sirens mounted on police cars can also be used in less populated areas.

Two distinct sounds are given by the sirens.

The first siren, signal 1, signifies ‘go indoors’. Signal 1’s tone rises quickly and falls again slowly, lasting for 45 seconds. If you hear the signal (outside of a test situation), you should go indoors and listen to the radio or watch DR or TV2 for further information. It is also important to make sure others know how to react, according to DEMA.

Signal 2, a long tone lasting 45 seconds, means ‘danger is over’. It is now safe to go back outside and carry on with your day, according to DEMA’s information material.

The agency’s website contains information in several languages on what to do if you hear the alarm sounding a real emergency.

In the event of a major accident or a disaster, the police may decide to use the sirens. At the same, time an emergency message from police or other authorities will be broadcasted by national TV stations DR and TV2.

It’s important not to call the emergency number 112 unless you or people are around your are in immediate danger — either during the drill or a real alarm. You may block real life-or-death calls from getting through, DEMA says.

Emergencies in which the sirens might be used can include the presence of chemical gases, radiation or hazardous smoke.

The sirens are able to warn the entire population, but can also be used regionally or locally to warn specific areas.

UKRAINE

Danish citizen dies in Ukraine conflict

The family of a 25 year old Danish man has confirmed he has been killed in Ukraine, according to the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Published: 1 May 2022 20:18 CEST
Danish citizen dies in Ukraine conflict

The disappearance of the young man, who was fighting with the Ukrainian forces as part of the “international legion” in Ukraine, was first announced on TV2 on Thursday evening.

“Based on the available information, the family has identified the person in question, who they thus consider to have died”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

“The family does not want the name or photos of the person in question published, and does not want to be contacted by journalists, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeals to the press to respect”.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in Denmark informed Jyllands-Posten that it had been contacted by the family of a Danish man who had been reported killed in the war in Ukraine.

The family wanted help to transport the Dane’s body to Denmark. According to the newspaper, the man travelled to Ukraine after he registered with the Ukrainian embassy in Denmark in March, to join the international legion to fight against Russia.

According to TV2, the 25 year-old was a soldier with the Jutland Dragon Regiment in Holstebro a few years ago.

He was reportedly fighting in the town of Mykolaiv, where he was part of a group of eight soldiers from Ukraine’s international legion who came into battle with Russian soldiers. Six of them did not survive. According to reports, there was one American and at least one Briton among those killed.

“The Danish soldier was allegedly killed by Russian artillery fire”, TV 2’s correspondent Rasmus Tantholdt said. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it can not provide further information in the case, as the ministry has a duty of confidentiality in personal matters.

