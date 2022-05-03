Read news from:
Danish expression of the day: Der er ingen ko på isen

There's no immediate danger of seeing today's expression of the day play out in real life.

Published: 3 May 2022 17:05 CEST

What is ingen ko på isen?

Literally, “no cow on the ice”, this phrase would normally be prefaced with der er (“there is”) to make it grammatically complete, i.e. “there is no cow on the ice”.

However, it’s common to hear it with the der er dropped (but still included implicitly), so someone might respond by just saying the four words on their own: ingen ko på isen. Occasionally, and if they’re feeling particularly informal (and are perhaps of an older generation), they might throw a du on the end: ingen ko på isen, du! 

Du literally means “you” but in the above sentence is like putting a word like “pal” or “mate” on the end for emphasis in US or UK English: “No cows on the ice, pal.”

Why do I need to know ingen ko på isen?

So what on earth does this odd Danish idiom mean? The answer is “there’s no danger” or “there are no ill effects”, so you’re most likely to hear it if you ask someone about or mention a potential problem, but your conversation partner has more information than you and responds by saying there’s no immediate concern.

As for its origin: According to Den Danske Ordbog, the phrase was once Der er ingen ko på isen så længe rumpen er i land (“There are no cows in the ice as long as the rump is on land”).

This makes the idiomatic meaning, “nothing to worry about”, a bit easier to understand: you don’t have to worry about your cow wandering onto the ice and falling through it if its buttocks are still on land.

Ingen ko på isen is one of a number of Danish expressions that make reference to animals. Som katten om den varme grød (“like the cat going around the warm porridge”) and ugler i mosen (“owls in the bog”) are two other examples. We’ll save their explanations for another day.

Examples

Åh nej, vi er løbet tør for kaffe! – Ingen ko på isen, jeg købte en ny pose i går.

Oh no, we’ve run out of coffee! – No stress, I bought a new bag yesterday.

Jeg hældte håndsæbe i opvaskemaskinen i stedet for opvaskemiddel, men der var ingen ko på isen.

I put hand soap in the dishwasher instead of washing liquid, but there were no ill effects.

Danish word of the day: Grineren

Never heard of this Danish word of the day? You must be having a laugh.

Published: 2 May 2022 16:43 CEST
Danish word of the day: Grineren

What is grineren?

At grine is the Danish verb meaning “to laugh”, making griner the present tense, equivalent to “laugh” or “is laughing” in English.

The -en suffix puts a word in definite form, which would make grineren translate to something approximate to “the laugher” or “the one who is laughing”.

This isn’t really what it means, though, and the key to understanding why is the use of the -en suffix in some Danish slang words.

There are a few slang words that are formed by shortening another word and adding the definite article -en on the end. These generally emerged in the 1990s when children shortened or changed the words.

The best example of this is probably nederen, which is in some ways direct the opposite of grineren. Nederen originates from nedtur, itself an informal word meaning “journey downwards” or perhaps “downer” is a better English approximation: a bad experience or dreary moment that worsens your mood. 

Nedtur becomes nederen by having -tur removed and the definite article added (the -er- in the middle of this word makes it easier to pronounce).

Other examples of this form of slang in Danish are fjerneren (from fjernsyn, television), fritteren (from fritidshjem, an after school childcare facility for older children) and even noieren (from “paranoia”).

Why do I need to know grineren?

There are two ways of using grineren to talk about something that is funny, and both will give your Danish the sense of fluency you can only get from sprinkling your speech with slang (but not overdoing it). Make sure you save it for informal situations with friends, as it might come across a little out of place at a job interview.

The more simple use of grineren is as a simple adjective to mean either “funny” or “fun”. When using it this way you can just say grineren instead of the normal Danish word for funny or fun, sjov (please note that sjov can become sjovt depending on the grammar of the sentence, but grineren does not change): Jeg var til fest i går. Det var helt vildt grineren (“I went to a party last night. It was so much fun”).

You can also use grineren when talking about laughing uncontrollably or having a fit of laughter. In this case, you need to follow it with the preposition på (“on”). Think of it as meaning something like “having my laughter on”.

Examples

Det var simpelthen for grineren, da Joey kom ind i lejligheden iført alt Chandlers tøj.

It was just so funny when Joey walked into the apartment wearing all of Chandler’s clothes.

Jeg fik grineren på i bussen. Det var så pinligt, men jeg kunne bare ikke styre min latter.

I had a fit of laughter on the bus. It was so embarrassing but I just couldn’t control my laughter.

