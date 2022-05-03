Copenhagen attraction Tivoli cancels concert due to crowd concerns

Tivoli has cancelled this week’s “Friday Rock” (Fredagsrock) programme, the amusement park said in a statement. The Friday night shows on Tivoli’s concert stage are a regular feature of the park’s programme during its summer opening season.

Tivoli said it was cancelling this week’s concert because a booking system recently introduced to control crown numbers at the concerts was not ready for this week’s event.

Last week’s concert, which features popular Danish nineties pop band Aqua, was the first to use the new reservation system, introduced after several episodes of crowd trouble earlier in the spring.

Although the system is reported to have work well during its first use, this Friday’s programme has been cancelled.

That is because Tivoli management expected a younger crowd to attend this week’s concert due to the different appeal of the acts that had been scheduled to play.

“We have had particular problems with some of the younger elements of the crowd during the first two concerts this year,” Tivoli culture director Frederik Wiedemann told news wire Ritzau.

“We have therefore decided to cancel the next Friday Rock while we create the best setup for concerts, including for a younger, more party inclined crowd,” he said.

“We must make sure it’s fun for everyone to go to Tivoli, including when there’s a big concert in the evening,” he said.

The park “hopes” no further concerts will be cancelled, he said. US rapper 50 Cent is scheduled to play at Tivoli on June 24th.

