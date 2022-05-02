Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Why did Danish justice minister quit to take unheralded breweries job?

Former Danish Minister of Justice Nick Hækkerup resigned in a surprise announcement on Sunday that he was quitting his government job to take over as head of the Danish Brewer’s Association.

Published: 2 May 2022 15:51 CEST
Nick Hækkerup quits as justice minister
Former justice minister Nick Hækkerup has quit one of the most powerful jobs in Danish politics to take over as director of the Danish Brewer's Association. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Hækkerup announced late on Sunday in a social media post that he was quitting politics after 15 years as a senior member of parliament with the Social Democrats, and taking over as head of the private sector interest organisation on June 1st.

The Minister of Justice post, occupied by Hækkerup since the Social Democrats won the general election in 2019, is arguably the highest-profile job in Danish politics after the Prime Minister.

READ ALSO: Danish immigration minister Tesfaye switches jobs in government reshuffle

Few will argue Hækkerup is not taking a step downwards, rather than sideways, as he moves to the private sector to work in the interests of the brewing industry.

The outgoing minister spoke to media on Monday after officially stepping down from government following the formality of meeting with Queen Margrethe.

“I’m not worn out. I actually like Danish politics and like being in Danish politics, but I also want to try something else in my life,” he said.

Hækkerup’s job change comes not long after the government proposed raising the minimum age for drinking alcohol to 18, a move opposed by the Danish Brewer’s Association (Bryggerifonden).

He declined to answer whether he now opposed the government plan.

“I’m going to take on the role of being director of the Danish Brewer’s Association,” he said.

“I’ve noted that DSU (Social Democrats’ youth wing, ed.) think that the alcohol percentage rather than age should be looked at [as the basis for a limit, ed.],” he said.

Hækkerup also dismissed the suggestion he had been forced out of government.

“I have chosen to do this myself,” he said.

The Ministry of Justice is currently dealing with a high-profile case centred around leaks at intelligence service Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste (FE), in which the former intelligence chief Lars Findsen and former defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen have both been accused of leaking sensitive information.

READ ALSO: Denmark frees ex-spy boss accused of leaks

A conclusion by the Mink Commission, which is currently investigating the 2020 decision to close down the mink fur farming industry due to concerns over Covid-19 mutations in minks, could also impact Hækkerup’s former ministry.

That has led to speculation by some commenters on social media that Hækkerup had looked to leave before the potentially damaging outcomes of those cases.

“But there are always ongoing cases at the Ministry of Justice and when opportunities like the Danish Brewer’s Association arise, you have to take your chance. And the cases will be concluded whatever happens,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Danish immigration minister Tesfaye switches jobs in government reshuffle

Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye was on Monday named as the new Justice Minister in Denmark in a government reshuffle.

Published: 2 May 2022 13:21 CEST
Danish immigration minister Tesfaye switches jobs in government reshuffle

Three ministerial portfolios changed hands on Monday following the unexpected resignation on Sunday of the erstwhile Minister of Justice Nick Hækkerup.

In the headline move, Tesfaye was given Hækkerup’s job at the Ministry of Justice by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Kaare Dybvad Bek, who was Interior and Housing Minister, moves over to take Tesfaye’s job as immigration minister. Bek is meanwhile replaced at the housing ministry by political spokesperson Christian Rabjerg Madsen.

The movements following Hækkerup’s surpise announcement on Sunday that he was quitting his post at the Ministry of Justice, perhaps the most high-profile position in the Danish government after the Prime Minister, to become chairperson at the Danish Brewers’ Association (Bryggeriforeningen).

Tesfaye has occupied the post of immigration minister since 2019, when he took over from Inger Støjberg as government changed hands following the Social Democrats’ general election.

Despite coming from the opposite side of the political aisle to Støjberg, he sought to cultivate for himself his predecessor’s image as a hardliner against immigration and pursued strict policies on asylum and refugees.

READ ALSO: Minister praises ‘low’ number of Denmark asylum applications in 2021

He was at the forefront of Denmark’s pursuit of an offshore asylum centre in Rwanda, a plan criticised by the UN and rights groups, and was criticised at the EU parliament over Denmark’s policy of repatriating some of its Syrian refugees from the Damascus area.

His stance on asylum softened markedly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine as he pushed through a new law to assist displaced Ukrainians arriving in Denmark.

He faces a number of new challenges in his new job at the Ministry of Justice, including a high-profile case centred around leaks at intelligence service Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste (FE), in which the former intelligence chief Lars Findsen and former defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen have both been accused of leaking sensitive information.

READ ALSO: Denmark frees ex-spy boss accused of leaks

SHOW COMMENTS