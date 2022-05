Tesfaye appointed new justice minister to be appointed after surprising exit of Hækkerup

Immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye has been named the new Minister of Justice after predecessor Nick Hækkerup announced on Sunday that he was stepping down from what is perhaps the most high-profile position in the Danish government after the prime minister.

“I have recently felt a growing desire to be challenged in new ways. I have been in politics full time for over 20 years,” Hækkerup wrote in a Facebook post.

Kaare Dybvad Bek moves from housing and the interior to take Tesfaye’s brief in immigration.

We’ll have full details of the government reshuffle in a report on our website today.

Denmark and Sweden summoning Russian envoys over airspace breaches

Denmark and Sweden are summoning Russia’s ambassadors after a Russian spyplane violated the air space of both countries, their governments said yesterday.

Officials said the plane entered Danish airspace on Friday evening east of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm before flying into Swedish airspace.

“The Russian ambassador is summoned to the foreign ministry tomorrow,” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted on Sunday, referring to a “new Russian violation of Danish airspace”.

The Swedish foreign ministry also said the Russian ambassador would be summoned in Stockholm.

Kofod added it was “totally unacceptable and particularly worrying in the current situation”, alluding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions with NATO, where Denmark is a member.

READ ALSO: Denmark accuses Russian spy plane of violating airspace

Health authorities to make assessment of mink fur industry

The national disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) will today publish its assessment on whether it in the interest of public health to allow mink fur farming in Denmark again.

The sector was controversially shut down by the government in late 2020 due to concerns related to Covid-19 mutations in animals kept at the mink fur farms. At the time, Denmark was one of the world’s biggest mink fur producers.

Mink farming is currently suspended until the end of 2022 on public health grounds, but 15 former farm owners have registered for a scheme that allows them to resume the trade should it be permitted again in future.

READ ALSO: One percent of mink breeders apply for money to resume business

Danish teenager Rune wins first ATP tennis title in Munich



Danish tennis hope Holger Rune collected his first ATP title on Sunday when Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp retired during the first set of the final in Munich.

Rune, 19, was 4-3 down in the first set when his opponent retired after feeling chest pain, making him the first Danish winner on the men’s ATP tour since Kenneth Carlsen in 2005.

“This was probably the worst way to win a final,” said Rune, ranked 70th in the world.

Rune did not drop a set all week but his standout moment was the second round victory over world number three Alexander Zverev — his first win over a Top 10 player.