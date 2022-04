Danish energy player to publish results

Ørsted, the biggest company in the Danish energy sector, will today present its results for the first quarter of 2022.

A major talking point is likely to be Ørsted’s contracts with Russian state gas company Gazprom. Ørsted has previously said it cannot break off its contract with Gazprom, but will not renew it when it expires in 2030.

Russia earlier this week switched off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after the two countries refused to pay for the deliveries in rubles, which would have been in breach of EU contracts which stipulate payments in dollars or euros. Ørsted has not accepted Gazprom’s demand for payment in rubles.

Tivoli Friday concerts resume with new rules

When Copenhagen amusement park Tivoli tonight opens its doors for its regular “Friday Rock” (Fredagsrock) concert, it will be using a new booking system for the first time.

Guests heading to Tivoli tonight to see nineties pop act Aqua will need a reservation for the concert stage in addition to their regular entry ticket.

The new rule has been introduced in response to incidents of crowd trouble during the Friday concerts this spring.

Ukrainian refugees to be offered free vaccinations

Refugees who arrive in Denmark from Ukraine are to be offered free vaccinations by the Danish health service, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Vaccination against measles, diphtheria and polio will be offered, health minister Magnus Heunicke confirmed in a Twitter post.

The vaccinations are intended to protect both Ukrainians and the Danish public, given that the diseases are contagious.

“Ukraine has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe. That can bring a risk for the individual, but also for public health in Denmark,” Heunicke said in the statement.

Weather: Friday to be dry with some cloud

The stable sunny weather Denmark has enjoyed lately continues today, albeit with a few more clouds in the sky.

South Jutland and Funen in particular will see more cloudy skies this afternoon that has been the recent pattern.

Temperatures will be 10-14 degrees Celsius with northerly and westerly winds up to moderate strength. A light frost is possible during the night.