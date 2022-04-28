Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Denmark to send military vehicles to Ukraine

Denmark is to send armoured military transport vehicles to Ukraine along with anti-tank mines and mortar grenades, broadcaster DR writes.

The hardware is part of a donation worth 600 million kroner promised last week by Mette Frederiksen during a visit to Kyiv.

It is currently clear whether the equipment being sent by Denmark has yet left the country.

Parties to discuss Danish asylum facility in Rwanda

Parliamentary parties are today summoned to a meeting with immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye to discuss Denmark’s ongoing plans to put an offshore asylum processing facility in central African country Rwanda.

The government has been in discussions with Rwanda over the plan.

A spokesperson from the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR earlier this week said that the agency “does not view the idea of outsourcing asylum, whether to Rwanda or another country, as a responsible or sustainable solution.”

Britbox launches in Denmark

Britbox launches in the Nordics today. The BBC-ITV joint venture into streaming will include plenty of programmes from both broadcasters’ archives and original programming made for the platform.

Many of the titles included in the service have previously been available in Denmark on DRTV or TV2 Play. Four Britbox titles are reported to be exclusive to the service, however.

The service joins existing streaming giants like HBO and Netflix on the Danish market.

Carlsberg sales increase despite Russia withdrawal

Danish brewing giant Carlsberg increased its turnover in the first quarter of 2022 despite withdrawing from a large part of its global market in Russia, the company said in results reported by news wire Ritzau.

Sales from its Russian division the first quarter were subtracted from the result, with that part of Carlsberg up for sale.

Q1 saw Carlsberg post a turnover of 14.9 billion kroner, 27 percent more than the first quarter of 2021.