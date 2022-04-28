For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Military hardware on the way to Ukraine, more discussions on an asylum facility in Rwanda and Carlsberg's results after leaving Russia are among the main news stories from Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 28 April 2022 10:03 CEST
Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe winning composer Hans Zimmer dressed in the colours of Ukraine and his partly Ukrainian orchestra on stage at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on April 27th. Photo: Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments