Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Military hardware on the way to Ukraine, more discussions on an asylum facility in Rwanda and Carlsberg's results after leaving Russia are among the main news stories from Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 28 April 2022 10:03 CEST
Hans Zimmer playing in copenhagen
Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe winning composer Hans Zimmer dressed in the colours of Ukraine and his partly Ukrainian orchestra on stage at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on April 27th. Photo: Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark to send military vehicles to Ukraine 

Denmark is to send armoured military transport vehicles to Ukraine along with anti-tank mines and mortar grenades, broadcaster DR writes.

The hardware is part of a donation worth 600 million kroner promised last week by Mette Frederiksen during a visit to Kyiv.

It is currently clear whether the equipment being sent by Denmark has yet left the country.

READ ALSO: Denmark to spend additional 600 million kroner on weapons for Ukraine

Parties to discuss Danish asylum facility in Rwanda

Parliamentary parties are today summoned to a meeting with immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye to discuss Denmark’s ongoing plans to put an offshore asylum processing facility in central African country Rwanda.

The government has been in discussions with Rwanda over the plan.

A spokesperson from the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR earlier this week said that the agency “does not view the idea of outsourcing asylum, whether to Rwanda or another country, as a responsible or sustainable solution.”

Britbox launches in Denmark

Britbox launches in the Nordics today. The BBC-ITV joint venture into streaming will include plenty of programmes from both broadcasters’ archives and original programming made for the platform. 

Many of the titles included in the service have previously been available in Denmark on DRTV or TV2 Play. Four Britbox titles are reported to be exclusive to the service, however.

The service joins existing streaming giants like HBO and Netflix on the Danish market. 

Carlsberg sales increase despite Russia withdrawal

Danish brewing giant Carlsberg increased its turnover in the first quarter of 2022 despite withdrawing from a large part of its global market in Russia, the company said in results reported by news wire Ritzau.

Sales from its Russian division the first quarter were subtracted from the result, with that part of Carlsberg up for sale.

Q1 saw Carlsberg post a turnover of 14.9 billion kroner, 27 percent more than the first quarter of 2021.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

New stone throwing incidents in Sweden, possible cash boosts for students and Denmark moving forward with a prison agreement with Kosovo are among the main news stories on Wednesday.

Published: 27 April 2022 09:45 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Concerns over new spate of stone throwing at Danish cars in Sweden 

New episodes of stone throwing targeted at cars on the road between Ystad and Malmö in Sweden – used by many Danish motorists heading to the island of Bornholm – have resulted in eight reports filed to Swedish police in April, including three from Danes.

Last summer and autumn saw as many as 140 instances of stone throwing, mostly targeted at Danes on their way to or from Bornholm.

“It’s naturally unsettling for us to hear about stone throwing because you can’t avoid thinking about it when you drive through Sweden,” a representative from a society for Bornholm ferry passengers told broadcaster DR.

Police in Sweden recently closed investigations into last year’s episodes but are prepared to reopen inquiries, the broadcaster writes.

READ ALSO: Swedish police investigate spate of motorway attacks on Danish cars

Hotel sector makes up for lost ground after pandemic 

A large number of overnight stays lost by the Danish hospitality sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 were recovered in 2021, according to new data from Statistics Denmark.

Commercial accommodation in Denmark recorded 52.4 million overnight stays last year, an increase of 16 percent compared to 2020.

Danes themselves are responsible for a large proportion of the increase with many people deciding to holiday domestically. 35.1 million Danes stayed “away at home” at hotels and other accommodation in 2021, 21 percent more than in 2020.

Political parties keen on financial support for students hit by high price of goods

Minister of Finance Nicolai Wammen will today discuss financial support for people in Denmark hard hit by ongoing price increases impacting the cost of food and other everyday goods.

Several parties want focus to be on students in particular, DR reports.

The Socialist People’s Party (SF), a close political ally of the government, said it wants to give students a one-off cash payment of 2,000 kroner.

An increase to a tax deduction for commuters was announced yesterday in response to high fuel prices.

Denmark signs treaty to rent 300 prison cells in Kosovo

People with criminal convictions who are to be deported from Denmark in connection with their convictions could find themselves serving their sentences in Kosovo after Denmark yesterday signed a treaty to rent 300 prison places in the Balkan country.

“Our expectation is that the practical side of things can be ready in the first quarter of 2023,” Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup told news wire Ritzau. Hækkerup called the agreement with Kosovo “absolutely marvellous”.

Although inmates will serve their sentences in Kosovo, they will have the right to live under the same conditions as prisoners on Danish soil. As such, adaptation and renovation of the Kosovan prison facility will take place before the deal becomes active.

The treaty is also subject to final approval from the Danish and Kosovan parliaments. It follows an agreement in principle between the two countries late last year.

SHOW COMMENTS