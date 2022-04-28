Danish supermarket chain to let staff go due to price rises

The supermarket confirmed the decision in a press statement reported by business media Finans.

The job losses will occur at the company’s central headquarters in Albertslund near Copenhagen.

A change in consumer behaviour resulting from higher product prices is the reason Coop is cutting staff numbers, it said.

The Danish company owns the Fakta, Kvickly and SuperBrugsen supermarket chains in Denmark.

“The situation in Ukraine and the after-effects of corona leave the everyday goods sector facing significant changes,” Coop director Kræn Østergaard Nielsen said in the statement.

“We are seeing increasing prices for transport, energy and foods and that means that the overheads for running Coop as a business must be reduced,” he said.

Coop is focusing on increase demand amongst consumers in Denmark for discount sectors in supermarkets, the company director also said.

The firm has therefore brought forward the launch of its new discount chain Coop 365discount. The new chain will occupy a similar section of the market to Fakta, which is reported to be struggling.

“Everyone is affected by increasing prices. That goes for both Coop and for Danes,” Nielsen said.

“With both defensive and offensive measures such as these, we are better equipped to help Danes to make their household budgets work,” he said.

