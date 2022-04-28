Read news from:
Danish supermarket chain to let staff go due to price rises

Supermarket firm Coop has announced it will release 100 staff in Denmark as a result of the increasing prices of everyday goods.

Published: 28 April 2022 15:09 CEST
fakta store in denmark
Fakta is one of the supermarket chains owned by Danish company Coop, which announced redundancies on April 28th. File photo: Niels Ahlmann Olesen/Ritzau Scanpix

The supermarket confirmed the decision in a press statement reported by business media Finans.

The job losses will occur at the company’s central headquarters in Albertslund near Copenhagen.

A change in consumer behaviour resulting from higher product prices is the reason Coop is cutting staff numbers, it said.

The Danish company owns the Fakta, Kvickly and SuperBrugsen supermarket chains in Denmark.

“The situation in Ukraine and the after-effects of corona leave the everyday goods sector facing significant changes,” Coop director Kræn Østergaard Nielsen said in the statement.

“We are seeing increasing prices for transport, energy and foods and that means that the overheads for running Coop as a business must be reduced,” he said.

Coop is focusing on increase demand amongst consumers in Denmark for discount sectors in supermarkets, the company director also said.

The firm has therefore brought forward the launch of its new discount chain Coop 365discount. The new chain will occupy a similar section of the market to Fakta, which is reported to be struggling.

“Everyone is affected by increasing prices. That goes for both Coop and for Danes,” Nielsen said.

“With both defensive and offensive measures such as these, we are better equipped to help Danes to make their household budgets work,” he said.

Denmark’s Billund Airport to double cargo capacity

Billund Airport is to significantly increase its capacity for cargo freight after reaching an agreement for investment, it said on Monday.

Published: 11 April 2022 11:44 CEST
A deal between the Jutland airport and pensions firm PensionDanmark provides the basis for an extension of Billund to handle more cargo freight, it said in a statement.

The investment has a value in the billions of kroner, according to its two partners. The money will be spent building hangars, offices and logistics and storage facilities.

The partners to the agreement say their ambition is to double the capacity of cargo transit through Billund from 77,000 tonnes of goods annually to 160,000 tonnes in 2040.

“We expect to more than double the quantity of air cargo, so the partnership with PensionDanmark clearly marks a historic milestone for the airport,” Billund Airport CEO Jan Hessellund said.

Billund is already in talks with several companies interested in making use of new facilities in the future, according to the CEO.

Maersk Air Cargo, the cargo airline subsidiary of Danish shipping giant Maersk, recently chose Billund as its European air freight hub.

