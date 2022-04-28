Read news from:
Danish expression of the day: At tage sorgerne på forskud

The Danish expression of the day tells you not to worry about things that might not come to pass.

Published: 28 April 2022 17:37 CEST

What is at tage sorgerne på forskud?

We’ll start with the easy part of this phrase: at tage means “to take” in Danish.

If something is på forskud then it is in advance or has come before the time to use it has arrived. You may be familiar with the word from Danish tax terminology: the forskudsopgørelse is the preliminary version of the Danish tax return, released in November each year for taxpayers to examine and adjust.

If you take something på forskud or take forskud på something, you do something or have a feeling or instinct that something is going to happen in advance of the event. You can also actively do something på forskud, like taking in the washing from your garden because it looks like it might rain, even though the clothes aren’t yet dry. 

Sorg (the singular noun form of sorgerne, which is the definite plural) can mean two things. It is often heard in relation to bereavement, meaning sorrow or mourning. It can, however, also have the more mild meaning of a general concern or feeling of uneasiness and worry. This is a somewhat more old-fashioned use.

So at tage sorgerne på forskud is to engage in worrying about something before it becomes reality.

Why do I need to know tage sorgerne på forskud?

If you often find yourself awake in the small hours, wondering where your life is headed and particularly where it is going, then this is a good phrase to remember. Especially if you’re worried about something that may or may not happen. What if I don’t get that promotion I’ve been hoping for? Don’t pass my exams? What if the person I exchanged numbers with last weekend doesn’t text?

There’s not a lot you can do about it at the moment, so not need to open up that can of concern right now. Ikke tag sorgerne på forskud.

A related phrase which can be used similarly, perhaps about a more concrete future scenario, is den tid, den sorg. This literally means “that time, that sorrow” and is a good approximation for the English “we’ll cross that bridge if we come to it”.

Examples

Jeg har snart ikke råd til at betale min studielån tilbage, hvis priserne på dagligvarene bliver ved med at stige. Men nu skal jeg ikke tage sorgerne på forskud.

I’ll end up not being able to pay back my student loan of the price of shopping keeps going up. But I’m not going to worry about that unless it happens.

Du skal ikke tage sorgerne på forskud. Det ender kun med at du stresser og bliver ked af det.

Don’t be upset about something that might not happen. You’ll only end up getting stressed and upset.

Danish word of the day: Spektakel

Today's word of the day makes a noise but you might not want to look at it.

Published: 21 April 2022 15:00 CEST
Danish word of the day: Spektakel

What is spektakel?

You might be forgiven for thinking a spektakel is a spectacle, but it’s not. At least, not any more.

The main modern use of the Danish word spektakel is to describe something loud or noisy. This could be anything from a car with a broken exhaust to local roadworks to the Distortion festival. Basically, anything so noisy as to disrupt your day.

spektakel may also be used to describe a noisy disturbance, like an argument in the apartment underneath yours, or a rowdy parliamentary exchange (more common in the United Kingdom than Denmark). The colloquial British English word “racket” for noise is perhaps a good equivalent for this use.

The above can also be extended to lean more or on the disturbance itself than on the noise it generates. For example, you might ask someone not to make a spektakel at a family event by getting into a heated discussion with a relative with opposing political views. It could also be used in relation to controversy — a divisive new law passed by the government could result in a spektakel in the form of public protests.

Why do I need to know spektakel?

Spektakel is a rare example of a Danish word that is a “false friend”: it looks like an English word but has a different meaning to its counterpart, potentially resulting in confusion. Another example of this is eventuel, which in Danish means a possible or potential outcome or decision — and not “eventually”.

It has, however, not always been the case that the English and Danish versions of spektakel/spectacular diverge so much.

In generations passed, the meaning still signified in the English “spectacular” of something that is eye-catching or worth seeing — which is descended from Latin — was also how spektakel would have been understood in Danish.

Its meaning has evolved from generation to generation, however, perhaps because of parents calling a memorable event a spektakel but children only remembering it for making so much noise. This leads us to the new meaning of spektakel in common use today.

Examples

Det var godt nok en spektakel, da alle vennerne kom op at skændes til Thanksgiving-middagen.

It was a bit of a riot when the group of friends all ended up arguing during their Thanksgiving dinner.

Kommunen har været i gang med at lægge nye rør til kloaksystemet i godt et halvt år. Der har bare været en spektakel hver dag.

The city has been laying new pipes for the sewage system for almost six months. There’s been a racket outside every day.

