Danish expression of the day: At tage sorgerne på forskud

What is at tage sorgerne på forskud?

We’ll start with the easy part of this phrase: at tage means “to take” in Danish.

If something is på forskud then it is in advance or has come before the time to use it has arrived. You may be familiar with the word from Danish tax terminology: the forskudsopgørelse is the preliminary version of the Danish tax return, released in November each year for taxpayers to examine and adjust.

If you take something på forskud or take forskud på something, you do something or have a feeling or instinct that something is going to happen in advance of the event. You can also actively do something på forskud, like taking in the washing from your garden because it looks like it might rain, even though the clothes aren’t yet dry.

Sorg (the singular noun form of sorgerne, which is the definite plural) can mean two things. It is often heard in relation to bereavement, meaning sorrow or mourning. It can, however, also have the more mild meaning of a general concern or feeling of uneasiness and worry. This is a somewhat more old-fashioned use.

So at tage sorgerne på forskud is to engage in worrying about something before it becomes reality.

Why do I need to know tage sorgerne på forskud?

If you often find yourself awake in the small hours, wondering where your life is headed and particularly where it is going, then this is a good phrase to remember. Especially if you’re worried about something that may or may not happen. What if I don’t get that promotion I’ve been hoping for? Don’t pass my exams? What if the person I exchanged numbers with last weekend doesn’t text?

There’s not a lot you can do about it at the moment, so not need to open up that can of concern right now. Ikke tag sorgerne på forskud.

A related phrase which can be used similarly, perhaps about a more concrete future scenario, is den tid, den sorg. This literally means “that time, that sorrow” and is a good approximation for the English “we’ll cross that bridge if we come to it”.

Examples

Jeg har snart ikke råd til at betale min studielån tilbage, hvis priserne på dagligvarene bliver ved med at stige. Men nu skal jeg ikke tage sorgerne på forskud.

I’ll end up not being able to pay back my student loan of the price of shopping keeps going up. But I’m not going to worry about that unless it happens.

Du skal ikke tage sorgerne på forskud. Det ender kun med at du stresser og bliver ked af det.

Don’t be upset about something that might not happen. You’ll only end up getting stressed and upset.