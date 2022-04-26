Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

Danish attraction Tivoli announces booking system after concert chaos

Copenhagen's famous theme park, Tivoli Gardens on Tuesday said it was introducing a booking system for big concerts, after episodes of chaos as a result of too many concert-goers.

Published: 26 April 2022 17:17 CEST
crowds at a concert at tivoli copenhagen
Crowds during a concert by rapper Artigeardit at Tivoli in Copenhagen on April 22nd 2022. Photo: Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix

Attendees of the weekly concert event Friday Rock (Fredagsrock) will now need a special reservation in addition to their entry ticket. The reservation will specify a time at which the guest will arrive at the concert.

It will no longer be possible to attend the Friday concerts without a reservation unless they have another specific Tivoli reservation, such as for one of its restaurants.

The new system will take effect from this Friday’s event, a concert with nineties pop band Aqua.

“We want to make sure of a safe experience,” Tivoli’s commercial director Niels Erik Folmann told news wire Ritzau.

“There’s always someone in such a crowd on a Friday evening who doesn’t behave themselves. But it’s the amount of young people whose behaviour has crossed the line that has surprised us,” he said.

In addition to the booking system, Tivoli will have more staff present during the Friday concerts, it said.

Last Friday’s weekly concert in Tivoli attracted thousands of people when singer Andreas Odbjerg and rapper Artigeardit performed. 

Shortly before 8.30pm, the amusement park had to close its gates as it had reached capacity, which meant that thousands of people gathered on the streets around Tivoli in Copenhagen without being able to enter.

Several police patrols were sent out in an attempt to manage the crowds around the park.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

Denmark’s Tivoli considers booking system after chaos

Copenhagen's famous theme park, Tivoli Gardens is considering a booking system for big concerts, after there was chaos on Friday evening as a result of too many concert-goers.

Published: 23 April 2022 16:43 CEST
Denmark's Tivoli considers booking system after chaos

Friday evening’s weekly concert in Tivoli, called Friday Rock (Fredagsrock), attracted thousands of people this week when singer Andreas Odbjerg and rapper Artigeardit performed. 

Shortly before 8.30pm, the amusement park had to close its gates as it had reached capacity, which meant that thousands of people gathered on the streets around Tivoli in Copenhagen without being able to enter.

Several police patrols were sent out in an attempt to manage the crowds around the park.

According to press manager Torben Plank, the gates were closed, as announced, to ensure a good concert for those inside Tivoli.

“We announced in advance that we would close the gates if we thought it was sold out, and we did. This then meant that a number of guests went in vain, and we are sad about that, but that is the price of a good concert inside the gardens.

“Then we saw that some people forced the fence, and that is completely unacceptable. We will report this to the police going forward,” he said, after the management of Tivoli held an emergency meeting on Saturday morning.

Tivoli is now considering what efforts can be made in the future.

“We will do more of the same: encourage people to arrive in good time, we will do checks, and then we will consider a form of seat reservation for the big concerts. That’s one of the things in the toolbox.

“During Covid-19, we had success with guests booking in at special times…so it is a useful tool that one can consider using.”

The press officer did not confirm reservations would definitely happen or give a time-frame for it. He emphasised that Friday’s concert went much better than the previous week’s, when the rapper Icekiid performed and fights erupted in front of the stage. This caused the concert to be interrupted for several minutes.

“In general, guests behaved much better yesterday and our impression is that those who were in the gardens had a really good experience.

“It also helped that a number of younger people were with parents and adults.” 

Andreas Odbjerg performing at Tivoli Gardens during Friday Rock on 22 April 2022.Singer Andreas Odbjerg performing at Tivoli Gardens during Friday Rock on April 22, 2022. Friday Rock in Tivoli has its 25th anniversary in 2022 with 25 concerts planned. Photo: Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix

Plank encourages parents to talk to young people about how to behave at concerts, as due to the pandemic, there are quite a few people going to concerts for the first time.

Friday Rock (Fredagsrock) in Tivoli has its 25th anniversary in 2022 with 25 concerts planned.

SHOW COMMENTS