Danish attraction Tivoli announces booking system after concert chaos

Attendees of the weekly concert event Friday Rock (Fredagsrock) will now need a special reservation in addition to their entry ticket. The reservation will specify a time at which the guest will arrive at the concert.

It will no longer be possible to attend the Friday concerts without a reservation unless they have another specific Tivoli reservation, such as for one of its restaurants.

The new system will take effect from this Friday’s event, a concert with nineties pop band Aqua.

“We want to make sure of a safe experience,” Tivoli’s commercial director Niels Erik Folmann told news wire Ritzau.

“There’s always someone in such a crowd on a Friday evening who doesn’t behave themselves. But it’s the amount of young people whose behaviour has crossed the line that has surprised us,” he said.

In addition to the booking system, Tivoli will have more staff present during the Friday concerts, it said.

Last Friday’s weekly concert in Tivoli attracted thousands of people when singer Andreas Odbjerg and rapper Artigeardit performed.

Shortly before 8.30pm, the amusement park had to close its gates as it had reached capacity, which meant that thousands of people gathered on the streets around Tivoli in Copenhagen without being able to enter.

Several police patrols were sent out in an attempt to manage the crowds around the park.