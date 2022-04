Minister to table amendment to Ukrainian refugee law

Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye will today table a proposed change to the special law passed last month for refugees from Ukraine. The law simplifies the application process for Ukrainian refugees seeking work and residence permits in Denmark after fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

The government is to propose a change to the law that will allow Ukrainians granted residence to live in underprivileged areas formerly termed “ghettos” by the Danish government. Housing laws restrict the number of refugees who may live in such areas.

The immigration ministry yesterday said it had a majority backing for a change to the law, with conservative parties as well as the closely-aligned Socialist People’s Party (SF) in support of the government plan.

Hospital gives Accident & Emergency patients chairs instead of beds

The Accident & Emergency department (Akutafdeling) at the regional hospital in Randers has introduced a new system in which patients are given a chair rather than a bed on arrival, broadcaster DR writes.

The use of chairs is part of a ‘fast track’ system to reduce the amount of time patients spend in the hospital and relieve strain on busy staff, according to the report.

“When you are given a chair with us, you aren’t necessarily given hospital clothing and many of our patients therefore feel less sickly,” a nurse a the department who helped develop the scheme, Andreas Sand Nørgaard, said to DR.

“There are some work procedures we have improved. We don’t need to clean as much, we don’t need to move beds around and the patients have a better experience,” he added.

The Danish Society for Patient Safety (Dansk Selskab for Patientsikkerhed) approves of the system and would like to see other hospitals trial it according to DR.

Fewer local residents concerned about mink mass graves

Neighbours of areas in West Jutland appear to be increasingly unconcerned about pollution from nearby locations which were used to bury thousands of minks which were culled in late 2020 due to concerns about Covid-19 mutations.

Just 20 residents signed up for town halls over the issue for neighbours of the Nørre Felding and Kølvrå sites, DR reports.

The low number of attendees reflects declining concerns that the buried mink can pollute local areas affecting things like drinking water, a local residents’’ representative told DR.

Weather: Dry and sunny start to week

Forecasts from last week suggested that today would begin with rain, but that now seems unlikely following a somewhat grey and drizzly Sunday.

The weather this week is expected to continue to benefit from a high pressure front over Scandinavia which is giving is blue skies and low precipitation.

Temperatures will be a little lower than last week at 10-14 degrees Celsius, but it will be sunny and dry with a mild northerly wind.