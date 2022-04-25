Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Denmark to allow Ukrainian children to be taught in Ukrainian and English

The Danish parliament has agreed to make an exception from education laws allowing children to be taught in either Ukrainian or English for a limited period, in a measure to accommodate refugees from Ukraine.

Published: 25 April 2022 11:38 CEST
Ukrainian children at school in Denmark
Ukrainian children at school in Denmark in March 2022. New temporary rules will allow schools to teach children from Ukraine in Ukrainian or English. Photo: Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix

The decision was confirmed by the Ministry of Children and Education in a statement on Monday.

Danish rules normally require lessons at the country’s state schools, folkeskoler, to be taught in Danish (apart from foreign languages lessons). But that will now be optional when teaching children from Ukraine, who may be given lessons in their own language or in English.

“The large number of displaced Ukrainians we are receiving in Denmark at the moment is placing significant strain on municipalities,” Minister for Children and Education Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil said in the statement.

“We must address this. We are therefore giving municipalities extraordinary flexibility which can help to ensure that Ukrainian children have as good an everyday life as possible here in Denmark,” she said.

The political agreement allows municipalities to provide special childcare and school services for children from Ukraine who have been granted residency in Denmark under the special law for Ukrainian refugees, passed last month.

The aim of the agreement is to enable Ukrainian children to take part in Danish society as much as possible while they are in the Nordic country, while also retaining their own language, culture and identity, the ministry said.

The agreement also allows Ukrainian parents to apply for subsidies to care for their children at home. This normally requires parents to be Danish speakers and have lived in Denmark for seven of the last eight years.

The law change is expected to be rushed through parliament and take effect as soon as possible. I t will include a so-called “sundown clause”, meaning a set date at which it is automatically revoked. This will be in March 2024.

All parties in parliament support the arrangement with one exception, the Independent Greens.

UKRAINE

Ukrainians in Denmark could soon move into underprivileged housing areas

Several Danish political parties have indicated to the government that they will support a change in housing law, so that displaced Ukrainians can live in underprivileged housing areas, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration Affairs has said.

Published: 24 April 2022 14:19 CEST
The government announced a month ago that it was investigating various accommodation options for the Ukrainians who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion on February 24th. This included vulnerable residential areas.

Housing laws previously passed by the government and allied parties restrict the number of refugees from “non-Western” countries – which includes Ukraine under existing definitions – from being housed in underprivileged areas, formerly termed “ghettos”.

The parties behind the housing law, include the governing Social Democrats, the Socialist People’s Party, the Liberal Party, the Conservatives, the Danish People’s Party and the Liberal Alliance.

On Monday, the government will present a bill with amendments to the special law for displaced Ukrainians – the so-called Ukrainians Act. This will allow Ukrainians to live in underprivileged housing areas.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has, as you know, led to a huge influx of refugees. By far the largest in Europe since World War II.

“Approximately 23,500 Ukrainians have applied for a residence permit in Denmark under the special law in just two months”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Integration Mattias Tesfaye said.

“This is more than the number of asylum applications in the whole of 2015, which was a record year. Denmark must of course help Ukrainians who come here. In relation to this, municipalities have taken on a huge responsibility, for which I would like to thank them”, he added.

The adjustments in the legislation will also mean that the municipalities can deviate from the building legislation by temporarily using, for example, premises for day care, schools and institutions.

The government is working on a scenario where more than 100,000 refugees could come from Ukraine to Denmark.

Minister of the Interior and Housing Kaare Dybvad Bek initially stated that, as a starting point, it was not possible to accommodate Ukrainians in underprivileged housing areas, which are covered by a law on ‘parallel societies’, parallelsamfund.

If the bill is passed, the changes will be adopted on Thursday next week.

