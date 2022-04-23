Read news from:
Denmark’s Tivoli considers booking system after chaos

Copenhagen's famous theme park, Tivoli Gardens is considering a booking system for big concerts, after there was chaos on Friday evening as a result of too many concert-goers.

Published: 23 April 2022 16:43 CEST
Crowds watching Danish Andreas Odbjerg in Tivoli garden during Friday Rock on 22 April 2022.
Crowds watching Danish Andreas Odbjerg in Tivoli garden during Friday Rock on 22 April 2022. Friday Rock (Fredagsrock) in Tivoli has its 25th anniversary in 2022 with 25 concerts planned. Photo: Torben Christensen / Ritzau Scanpix

Friday evening’s weekly concert in Tivoli, called Friday Rock (Fredagsrock), attracted thousands of people this week when singer Andreas Odbjerg and rapper Artigeardit performed. 

Shortly before 8.30pm, the amusement park had to close its gates as it had reached capacity, which meant that thousands of people gathered on the streets around Tivoli in Copenhagen without being able to enter.

Several police patrols were sent out in an attempt to manage the crowds around the park.

According to press manager Torben Plank, the gates were closed, as announced, to ensure a good concert for those inside Tivoli.

“We announced in advance that we would close the gates if we thought it was sold out, and we did. This then meant that a number of guests went in vain, and we are sad about that, but that is the price of a good concert inside the gardens.

“Then we saw that some people forced the fence, and that is completely unacceptable. We will report this to the police going forward,” he said, after the management of Tivoli held an emergency meeting on Saturday morning.

Tivoli is now considering what efforts can be made in the future.

“We will do more of the same: encourage people to arrive in good time, we will do checks, and then we will consider a form of seat reservation for the big concerts. That’s one of the things in the toolbox.

“During Covid-19, we had success with guests booking in at special times…so it is a useful tool that one can consider using.”

The press officer did not confirm reservations would definitely happen or give a time-frame for it. He emphasised that Friday’s concert went much better than the previous week’s, when the rapper Icekiid performed and fights erupted in front of the stage. This caused the concert to be interrupted for several minutes.

“In general, guests behaved much better yesterday and our impression is that those who were in the gardens had a really good experience.

“It also helped that a number of younger people were with parents and adults.” 

Andreas Odbjerg performing at Tivoli Gardens during Friday Rock on 22 April 2022.Singer Andreas Odbjerg performing at Tivoli Gardens during Friday Rock on April 22, 2022. Friday Rock in Tivoli has its 25th anniversary in 2022 with 25 concerts planned. Photo: Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix

Plank encourages parents to talk to young people about how to behave at concerts, as due to the pandemic, there are quite a few people going to concerts for the first time.

Friday Rock (Fredagsrock) in Tivoli has its 25th anniversary in 2022 with 25 concerts planned.

Danish refugee film ‘Flee’ in spotlight ahead of Oscars

An Oscar-nominated Danish documentary chronicling a gay Afghan refugee’s perilous journey to Europe is in the spotlight ahead of Sunday’s Oscars ceremony as the world witnesses another mass exodus, the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.

Published: 22 March 2022 09:40 CET
“Flee”, an animated film which is up for three Academy Awards, tries to show that being a refugee is what happens to you, not who you are, its director told AFP.

The Danish film, which is up for three Academy Awards, is in the spotlight ahead of Sunday’s Oscars ceremony as the world witnesses another mass exodus, the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.

“I really hope that we can give some nuance and some perspective,” director Jonas Poher Rasmussen told AFP on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Being a refugee is not an identity. It’s a circumstance of life.”

In 2015, “we had Syrian refugees on the highways here in Denmark, and all over Europe. And I felt a need to give these people a human face”, he said.

The idea for the documentary stemmed from a conversation between the 40-year-old director and his childhood friend, dubbed “Amin” in the movie to protect his identity.

Amin arrived as a teenage refugee in Rasmussen’s small village near Copenhagen in 1996.

“The story is told from inside a friendship,” Rasmussen said.

In the beginning, “I didn’t think about making a political film.” But his perspective changed over the 10 years between the film’s conception and the start of production.

Combining 2D, sketch animation and archive newsreel footage, “Flee” is as much a reflection on the agony of a refugee’s flight as the universal theme of man’s quest for a place in the world. 

“I think people can really relate to the universality of the story,” Rasmussen said.

“Most people at some point of their life look for that place where they feel they can be, honestly, who they are”.

The film also evokes parallels with the Taliban’s seizure of power again in Afghanistan last summer.

As a young boy and teenager in the 1980s and 1990s, Amin donned his sister’s dresses and later fantasised about secret crushes, such as Hollywood muscleman Jean-Claude Van Damme.

But he was not able to freely express his homosexuality.

His situation grew even more untenable with the Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan in 1990s.

“It’s really a story about someone who’s had to flee himself all his life,” said Rasmussen.

It is “about looking for a place in the world where you can be who you are, with everything that entails, with your sexuality, with your past, and everything else”.

READ ALSO: Danish Oscar hopeful sketches human face of Afghan refugee crisis

Amin spent years not daring to speak about his past and his secrets, building up walls that prevented him from opening up to others. 

Now married, he is thrilled that animation allowed him to tell his story incognito, without everyone he meets having to know his personal traumas and his innermost secrets, the director said.

“Flee”, which won the Sundance festival’s jury prize, has been nominated for three Academy Awards: best international film, best documentary, and best animated feature.

Denmark is known for its ultra-restrictive immigration policy, although it has eased its curbs during the Ukraine war.

Rasmussen said he was surprised by the success of “Flee”.

A former radio documentary-maker, he has made several other films but the success enjoyed by his Danish contemporaries Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg has thus far eluded him.

This is his international breakthrough.

“At the beginning … our criteria for success was going to be a national TV broadcast here (in Denmark). And then the project grew and grew and grew and all of a sudden here we are with three nominations for the Academy Awards.”

