Denmark’s Tivoli considers booking system after chaos

Friday evening’s weekly concert in Tivoli, called Friday Rock (Fredagsrock), attracted thousands of people this week when singer Andreas Odbjerg and rapper Artigeardit performed.

Shortly before 8.30pm, the amusement park had to close its gates as it had reached capacity, which meant that thousands of people gathered on the streets around Tivoli in Copenhagen without being able to enter.

Several police patrols were sent out in an attempt to manage the crowds around the park.

According to press manager Torben Plank, the gates were closed, as announced, to ensure a good concert for those inside Tivoli.

“We announced in advance that we would close the gates if we thought it was sold out, and we did. This then meant that a number of guests went in vain, and we are sad about that, but that is the price of a good concert inside the gardens.

“Then we saw that some people forced the fence, and that is completely unacceptable. We will report this to the police going forward,” he said, after the management of Tivoli held an emergency meeting on Saturday morning.

Tivoli is now considering what efforts can be made in the future.

“We will do more of the same: encourage people to arrive in good time, we will do checks, and then we will consider a form of seat reservation for the big concerts. That’s one of the things in the toolbox.

“During Covid-19, we had success with guests booking in at special times…so it is a useful tool that one can consider using.”

The press officer did not confirm reservations would definitely happen or give a time-frame for it. He emphasised that Friday’s concert went much better than the previous week’s, when the rapper Icekiid performed and fights erupted in front of the stage. This caused the concert to be interrupted for several minutes.

“In general, guests behaved much better yesterday and our impression is that those who were in the gardens had a really good experience.

“It also helped that a number of younger people were with parents and adults.”

Singer Andreas Odbjerg performing at Tivoli Gardens during Friday Rock on April 22, 2022. Friday Rock in Tivoli has its 25th anniversary in 2022 with 25 concerts planned. Photo: Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix

Plank encourages parents to talk to young people about how to behave at concerts, as due to the pandemic, there are quite a few people going to concerts for the first time.

Friday Rock (Fredagsrock) in Tivoli has its 25th anniversary in 2022 with 25 concerts planned.