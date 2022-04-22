Read news from:
Ukrainian refugees can work in Denmark before receiving residence permit

Ukrainian refugees are from Friday permitted to work in Denmark while awaiting the outcome of their residence and work permit applications.

Published: 22 April 2022 14:04 CEST
The Ukraine-Moldova border on March 11th
The Ukraine-Moldova border on March 11th. Ukrainians are now permitted to work in Denmark while their residence applications are processed. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Refugees from Ukraine who apply for residence in Denmark under a special law do not need a permit to begin working, only a receipt showing proof they have submitted an application. This means they can begin working as soon as their applications are in.

Parliament in March passed a special law aimed at speeding up the process of issuing residence permits for Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Denmark since the Russian invasion of their country began on February 24th.

Employers have earlier bemoaned long processing times for residence applications for Ukrainians in line to begin work, broadcaster DR reported.

Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye earlier this week said that Ukrainian refugees would no longer need to wait for their paperwork to come through before they begin working, should they be offered a job in Denmark.

Specifically, Ukrainians who have applied for residence in Denmark under the special law and have submitted biometric data as part of that process will be allowed to work while the are awaiting the outcome of their application.

READ ALSO: How Ukrainians can apply for residence and work permits in Denmark

“Many Ukrainians in Denmark want to go to work. At the same time, we are hearing from companies that they need people. But processing of their applications takes a little while. I have therefore decided that people who apply for residence under the special law can be hired from Friday (April 22nd),” Tesfaye said in a statement.

“We’ll have to get their papers in order afterwards,” he added.

“This is a helping hand to Danish businesses and I therefore also have a clear expectation that no Danish companies abuse this situation [to underpay Ukrainians],” he added.

According to ministry figures, 23,086 people have applied for residence in Denmark under the special Ukrainian law as of April 19th. 5,423 permits have been issued.

Denmark to spend additional 600 million kroner on weapons for Ukraine

Denmark is to increase its military equipment and weapons contribution to Ukraine by 600 million kroner, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a briefing on Thursday after meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Published: 21 April 2022 16:33 CEST
The additional contribution takes Denmark’s total spending on weapons for Ukraine over a billion kroner (134 million euros).

Frederiksen said earlier on Thursday that Denmark would send more weapons to Ukraine without specifying the type of weapons in question. She did not further elaborate at the briefing, at which Zelensky and Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez were also present.

“Denmark has given a lot of support to Ukraine from the beginning. Politically, financially and via sanctions. (And) with the lack of equipment, especially with what you need the most – weapons,” she said addressing Zelensky.

“And we will do what we can to also support Ukraine in future,” she said.

Denmark will give 600 million kroner to Ukraine to finance weapons and will also assist the country with mine clearance and rebuilding work, Frederiksen said.

“We have seen today how important this is if people are to return to the places they’ve lived all their lives,” she said.

During the briefing, Zelensky said that Ukraine wanted to “build our defences not just on soldiers, but also heavy weapons”.

“The Russian army does not care about the number of dead soldiers. We do, and we want to save more lives, but this needs heavier weapons. We don’t have enough and we want to have more,” he said.

Sanchez condemned the “atrocities” allegedly committed by Russian forces in the town of Borodyanka outside Kyiv during the visit with his Danish counterpart.

“Shocked to witness the horror and atrocities of Putin’s war on the streets of Borodyanka,” Sanchez tweeted along with a video of his visit to the war-ravaged town.

“We will not leave the Ukrainian people alone,” he added.

The bodies of nine civilians, some showing signs of torture, were found Wednesday night in two graves around Borodyanka, a senior police official said.

The pullback of Russian forces from towns and villages around Kyiv left a trail of civilian deaths, beginning with discoveries in Bucha, that have led Ukrainian officials to accuse Russia of genocide.

Authorities in Kyiv say hundreds of bodies of  civilians have been found in areas controlled by Russian forces around the capital in the opening stages of the February 24th invasion.

Sanchez and Frederiksen arrived in Kyiv earlier on Thursday for talks with Zelensky.

Madrid has sent about a dozen planes to Ukraine carrying “hundreds of tonnes” of weapons and humanitarian supplies, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Monday.

In another sign of support for Kyiv, Sanchez announced on Monday that Spain would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital “in a few days’ time”.

The embassy suspended activity the day after the Russian invasion on February 24th for security reasons.

