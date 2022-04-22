Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Ukrainians can now work while waiting for their residence applications to be processed, while employment is up and MitID is causing backlogs at service centres in the main news stories from Denmark on Friday.

Published: 22 April 2022 09:14 CEST
A cherry blossom in Aalborg in 2020
A cherry blossom in Aalborg in 2020. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Ukrainian refugees can work while awaiting work permit processing

Ukrainian refugees are from today permitted to work in Denmark while awaiting the outcome of their residence and work permit applications.

They do not need a permit to begin working, only a receipt showing proof they have submitted an application. This means they can begin working as soon as their applications are in.

Parliament in March passed a special law aimed at speeding up the process of issuing residence permits for Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Denmark sine the Russian invasion of their country began on February 24th.

READ ALSO: How Ukrainians can apply for residence and work permits in Denmark

Danish residents have difficulties with new digital ID

The new digital ID system, MitID, is causing strain on local citizens’ services (Borgerservice) due to the large number of people experiencing technical difficulties switching from the older NemID, broadcaster DR reports.

A large number of users of MitID have approached Borgerservice desks for assistance with the switch, which can require users to update their personal ID information in the digital system.

Long waiting times mean people in some areas are now waiting several weeks for an appointment with Borgerservice according to DR.

All banks are now asking customers to switch to MitID before NemID is phased out on June 30th.

READ ALSO: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID

Employment figures continue to set records 

The number of employed people in Denmark has increased for the 13th consecutive month, setting a new record, news wire Ritzau reports.

February saw the number of people in paid work reach 2,929,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous month. The data comes from Statistics Denmark.

Since January 2021, the number of people in employment has increased by 166,000.

The private sector hired 10,000 additional people in January, although the number of people working in the public sector decreased by 1,000.

Weather: up to 17 degrees on Friday

Sun and pleasant spring temperatures have dominated weather forecasts this week, and Friday is no different.

A high pressure front over Scandinavia is responsible for the agreeable weather. Today will be dry with temperatures reaching a balmy 17 degrees Celsius.

A mild northeasterly wind will cool things down a little in coastal areas.

