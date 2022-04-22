For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Ukrainians can now work while waiting for their residence applications to be processed, while employment is up and MitID is causing backlogs at service centres in the main news stories from Denmark on Friday.
Published: 22 April 2022 09:14 CEST
A cherry blossom in Aalborg in 2020. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Additional locations for Ukrainians to submit residence applications, parties upset at postal voting in the upcoming EU defence opt-out referendum and criticism of the government's planned CO2 tax are among the main news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 21 April 2022 08:37 CEST
