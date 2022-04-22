Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CLIMATE CRISIS

EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

From deadly wildfires to catastrophic floods, Europe is seeing the impact of the climate crisis with episodes of extreme weather only likely to increase in the coming years as average temperatures rise.

Published: 22 April 2022 11:32 CEST
EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard
Tourists watch from the roadside as dense smoke darkens the sky from reignited forest fires north of Grimaud, in the department of Var, southern France on August 18, 2021. - (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Europe endured record extreme weather in 2021, from the hottest day and the warmest summer to deadly wildfires and
flooding, the European Union’s climate monitoring service reported Friday.

While Earth’s surface was nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels last year, Europe saw an average increase of more than two degrees, a threshold beyond which dangerous extreme weather events become
more likely and intense, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said.

The warmest summer on record featured a heatwave along the Mediterranean rim lasting weeks and the hottest day ever registered in Europe, a blistering 48.8C (120 degrees Fahrenheit) in Italy’s Sicily.

In Greece, high temperatures fuelled deadly wildfires described by the prime minister as the country’s “greatest ecological disaster in decades”.

Forests and homes across more than 8,000 square kilometres (3,000 square miles) were burned to the ground.

Front loaders work to move branches and uprooted trees near a bridge over the Ahr river in Insul, Ahrweiler district, western Germany, on July 28, 2021, weeks after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region. – At least 180 people died when severe floods pummelled western Germany over two days in mid-July, raising questions about whether enough was done to warn residents ahead of time. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann / AFP)

A slow-moving, low-pressure system over Germany, meanwhile, broke the record in mid-July for the most rain dumped in a single day.

The downpour was nourished by another unprecedented weather extreme, surface water temperatures over part of the Baltic Sea more than 5C above average.

Flooding in Germany and Belgium caused by the heavy rain — made far more likely by climate change, according to peer-reviewed studies — killed scores and caused billions of euros in damage.

As the climate continues to warm, flooding on this scale will become more frequent, the EU climate monitor has warned.

“2021 was a year of extremes including the hottest summer in Europe, heatwaves in the Mediterranean, flooding and wind droughts in western Europe,” C3S director Carlo Buontempo said in a statement.

“This shows that the understanding of weather and climate extremes is becoming increasingly relevant for key sectors of society.”     

A picture taken on July 15, 2021 shows damaged cars on a flooded street in the Belgian city of Verviers, after heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe, killing at least two people in Belgium. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

‘Running out of time’

The annual report, in its fifth edition, also detailed weather extremes in the Arctic, which has warmed 3C above the 19th-century benchmark — nearly three times the global average.

Carbon emissions from Arctic wildfires, mostly in eastern Siberia, topped 16 million tonnes of CO2, roughly equivalent to the total annual carbon pollution of Bolivia.

Greenland’s ice sheet — which along with the West Antarctic ice sheet has become the main driver of sea level rise — shed some 400 billion tonnes in mass in 2021.

The pace at which the world’s ice sheets are disintegrating has accelerated more than three-fold in the last 30 years.

“Scientific experts like the IPCC have warned us we are running out of time to limit global warming to 1.5C,” said Mauro Facchini, head of Earth observation at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space, referring to the UN’s science advisory panel.

“This report stresses the urgent necessity to act as climate-related extreme events are already occurring.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

Denmark proposes uniform CO2 tax for most businesses

Denmark’s government on Wednesday proposed a “uniform” carbon dioxide emissions tax for businesses. But not all companies will pay the same rate according to the proposal.

Published: 20 April 2022 14:02 CEST
Denmark proposes uniform CO2 tax for most businesses

The government proposal, entitled Grøn skattereform or Green Tax Reform, was presented by ministers on Wednesday.

“The ambitious CO2 tax which we are now presenting is… an important step on the way to fulfilling our climate targets. We must phase out gas and other fossil fuels and replace them with green energy,” climate, energy and critical supplies minister Dan Jørgensen said in a press statement.

The government claims that the measures included in the plan will reduce CO2 emissions by 3.7 million tonnes by 2030.

That represents around one third of the 9.4 million tonnes needed to hit the national target of a 70 percent reduction of total emissions by the end of the current decade.

Specifically, the government proposes a CO2 tax of 750 kroner per tonne of emission. Companies covered by an EU quota system will however receive a deduction and will only be required to pay half of the full amount, 375 kroner per tonne.

According to a government expert advisory board, the five largest CO2-emitting companies in Denmark are responsible for over 40 percent of the country’s industrial emissions.

A number of these companies could be due for additional deductions to the CO2 tax.

Companies in the “mineralogical processing” sector are to be given further discounts on the tax and will only pay 100 kroner per tonne of emissions, according to the proposal. Companies covered by this definition include Aalborg Portland and Rockwool.

“The tax for mineralogical processes etcetera is related to this sector being subject to competition and there is therefore a risk of relocation abroad due to a large tax increase,” the government writes.

“The sector is given a special tax with a natural expectation that genuine reductions towards the 2030 climate target are delivered,” it added.

Seven billion kroner has been set aside under the proposal for investment in green energy in the sector in a bid to reduce its emissions.

SHOW COMMENTS