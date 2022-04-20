Read news from:
HEALTH

Danish hospitals lose nurses after summer 2021 strikes

The number of nurses at Danish hospitals has fallen following strikes last year, putting the brakes on a government plan to increase the number of nurses working in the country.

Published: 20 April 2022 16:19 CEST
Nurses stage a walk-out at Aalborg University Hospital in September 2021
Nurses stage a walk-out at Aalborg University Hospital in September 2021, following a series of union-sanctioned strikes earlier that summer. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

A fall of 875 in the total number of full time nurses at public hospitals was registered between the second quarter of 2021, when 36,385 were recorded, and Q4 of last year, when the number had dropped to 35,510.

The figures were published by the Danish Health Data Authority (Sundhedsdatastyrelsen).

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke recognised a link between the falloff in nurse numbers and strikes last summer during which nurses protested over pay and working conditions. A collective bargaining deal rejected by the nurses’ trade union DSR was eventually enforced by government intervention.

“Hospitals have been extraordinarily challenged by staffing problems since the nursing conflict last summer and I therefore see this decline as unavoidable in the short term,” Heunicke said.

A lower number of nurses working at hospitals does not necessary mean that nurses have switched profession.

The nurses in question may have moved to other parts of the healthcare sector such as municipal services, GP surgeries or temp agencies.

A general shortage of nurses resulted in the government agreeing with regional health authorities in January 2020 to hire an additional 1,000 nurses by the end of 2021.

That target was achieved as early as Q2 in 2021 but the subsequent strike and falloff in the number of nurses in the public health system means that the country is once again several hundred nurses short of the target.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Denmark had just 364 more nurses compared to 2019, the year relevant for the deal to increase staffing by 1,000.

“My aim is that we, together with regional health authorities, get back up to the 1,000 extra nurses again as soon as possible, because we need them in all parts of our health service,” Heunicke said.

The minister said that higher intake numbers on nursing degree programmes was among measures that been taken to boost numbers.

HEALTH

EU rules dampen Danish government plan to ban future cigarette sales

A government proposal to curtail future cigarette sales by permanently banning anyone born after 2010 from buying them looks unlikely to be passed into law due to EU rules.

Published: 7 April 2022 12:50 CEST
EU rules dampen Danish government plan to ban future cigarette sales

The government last month unveiled plans to ensure that future generations are tobacco-free by banning the sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products to anyone born after 2010.

People under 18 are not legally allowed to purchase cigarettes under current Danish laws, so although the ban would not have an effect for six years, it would prevent people born after 2010 from ever buying cigarettes.

But the Danish plan now looks unlikely in its current form because EU member states may not forbid the sale of tobacco, according to a response given to a parliamentary question by the health minister, Magnus Heunicke.

“It is based on this that the Ministry of Health concludes that a ban on sales of nicotine or tobacco products to persons born after 2010 or later would require a change to the (EU) tobacco directive,” Heunicke said.

The minister said in comments to news wire Ritzau that he had been aware of “legal obstacles” to the proposal at the time it was presented by the government.

“Of course we need a majority in parliament, but there’s also the tobacco directive,” he said.

“As the rules are now, we could introduce it and roll it out until 2035. But after that the tobacco directive would have to be changed for us to continue the rules,” he said.

At the time of its presentation, the government proposal was met with criticism because it could result in a future situation in which, for example, a 29-year-old would be banned from buying cigarettes while a 30-year-old could buy them, due to each individual’s year of birth.

Heunicke said he did not see that situation as a strong argument against the proposal.

“We have different age limits under current rules, some are 15 and 16 years and others are 17 and 18 years. We’d be able to manage it. The aim is that the 29-year-old would not want to buy cigarettes because the person in question has not become addicted,” he said.

The minister said the government had not given up hope of implementing the rule in future despite the limitations currently presented by EU rules.

“We fully recognise that there are both domestic politics and EU politics that must be change, but that’s why we’re in politics. It’s to change some rules,” he said.

