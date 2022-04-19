Read news from:
Austria
Danish expression of the day: Spænder ben

Have you ever (figuratively) stumbled around trying to find the right turn of phrase in Danish? Today's expression of the day could be just the thing for you.

Published: 19 April 2022 17:18 CEST

What is spænder ben?

The verb at spænde means to stretch something to its full length, making it tense, perhaps by fixing it to two points (it should not be confused with the noun et spænde, meaning a clip which holds things together).

It can also have the figurative meaning of squeezing as much use or potential out of something as possible, as in han spændte ugens madbudget så effektivt, at han først skulle handle igen ni dage senere (“he stretched that week’s food budget so efficiently that he didn’t need to shop again for nine days”).

Ben is the Danish word for “leg” (and does not change between singular and plural form), so to spænde ben is literally to stretch a leg. 

Why do I need to know spænder ben?

A more accurate translation of at spænde ben would be to “stick a leg out”, with the implicit intention of tripping someone up. 

The phrase is not just used to describe juvenile practical jokes though, and also has a figurative use meaning to present an obstacle or difficulty in the way of what you or someone else may be trying to achieve.

As such, Denmark has an equivalent phrase for trying to trip someone up, but an object or situation can also “stick a leg out”, something that wouldn’t make sense in the English language usage of the phrase.

You can even spænde ben for yourself by hindering your overall progress through your actions, conjuring up images of contorted limbs as you try to get one of your legs in the way of the rest of your body.

Examples

Du spænder kun ben for dig selv, hvis du ikke finder et relevant praktikforløb under din uddannelse.

You’re just holding yourself back if you don’t find a relevant work placement during your studies.

EU regler spænder ben for regeringens ønske om at indføre et forbud mod at sælge cigaretter.

EU rules are providing an obstacle to the government’s plan to introduce a ban on selling cigarettes.

Danish word of the day: Gækkebrev

Children across Denmark will be sending fun Easter-themed letters to each other in the coming days, but what exactly is a gækkebrev?

Published: 13 April 2022 17:14 CEST
Updated: 17 April 2022 09:41 CEST
Danish word of the day: Gækkebrev

What is gækkebrev?

Gækkebrev is formed of the Danish word for letter (correspondence), brev, and the verb at gække, which is no longer in common use but means to “mislead” or “trick”. You may have heard the word in the phrase at drive gæk med, meaning to trick or kid someone.

Sending a gækkebrev is an Easter tradition which emerged in Denmark in the 1700s and continues to this day, and involves playing a trick on the recipient of the letter. According to the tradition, they are always anonymous, though you may give the target of your trick a helpful hint by writing a dot for each letter of your name.

Gækkebreve, sent at Easter, are meanwhile made to look like snowflakes by cutting pieces out of the paper. This is thought to be due to centuries-old folklore which states that when the vintergække (winter teases) peak out from under the snow, it’s time to send a greeting to someone you care about.

Why do I need to know gækkebrev?

Making a gækkebrev (or several) is a popular Easter activity for children in Denmark. The idea is to design a letter in the basic shape of a snowflake that includes a rhyming riddle. This means plenty of time spent on klippe og klistre (cutting out and glueing, although it’s mainly just the former in this case) to make the letters.

Children do not sign their names on the letter, but will instead put one dot for every letter in their name.

A gækkebrev. Photo: Bjarne Lüthcke/Ritzau Scanpix

Recipients then have to guess who sent them the letter. If they guess right, the sender has to give them a chocolate egg. If they don’t guess the sender’s identity, then the recipient has to give the egg.

Although adults might be able to deduce which child sent their gækkebrev, most play along and let them win the chocolate. 

Examples (of rhyming gække riddles)

Gæk gæk gæk
Mit navn er blevet væk
Mit navn det står med prikker
Pas på det ikke stikker

Gæk gæk gæk
My name has run away
Write it on the dots
But mind you don’t get stung

Digtet i Vejle
af 24 snegle
skrevet i Rom
af kaptajn Vom
gæt så, hvorfra brevet kom

Written in Vejle
by 24 snails
written in Rome
by Captain Vome
Guess from where this letter has come

