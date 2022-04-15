Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Danish initiative helps Ukraine store their cultural heritage

A Danish initiative called ‘Backup Ukraine’ has been launched to help Ukrainians scan and store parts of their cultural heritage at risk of being destroyed during the war, according to Politiken.

Newsire Ritzau reports that using an app, the phone’s camera can take pictures and film an object, and then artificial intelligence uses both images and GPS data to create a digital three-dimensional copy within 5 to 10 minutes.

The initiative aims to give all Ukrainians free access to make three-dimensional copies of statues, monuments, museum objects and other important parts of their cultural heritage.

Until now, the technology has been reserved for large companies with special equipment, but as part of the initiative, all Ukrainians will have free access to make the digital copies.

The aim is for volunteers to move to areas where there is no direct conflict to scan the cultural landmarks. The digital copies end up in an online archive, where they can be downloaded and recreated in the future if needed.

Weather: The sun will appear for the long Easter weekend

Good Friday starts as a cloudy one but most people will get to enjoy some Easter sun later in the day.

According to DMI (Danish Meteorological Institute) there is a blanket of haze and fog over most of the country but it will slowly clear up in the afternoon and most people will be able to enjoy the sunshine.

The temperature will vary between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius and will feel a little cooler along the coast.

On Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday, it will be dry and sunny. On Saturday temperatures will range between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius.

The best weather, according to DMI’s Anna Christiansson, will be on Sunday when temperatures will reach 15 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

“It’s on Sunday where we get a lot of sun. You have to stay away from the coastal areas, but a little further inland we can get up to 15 degrees”, she says.

The nights will however still be cold with some areas getting frost.

Covid-19: 2,257 new cases on Thursday

Official data shows that 2,259 new cases of Covid-19 were registered yesterday, marginally higher than the 2, 257 cases registered on Wednesday.

Fewer PCR tests were administered compared to the preceding 24 hours, however. The positive cases were found among 14, 862 PRC tests.

Testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic, while daily case numbers peaked in February when up to 55,000 new cases were registered on a number of days.

786 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March.

A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

15 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.