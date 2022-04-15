For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
A Danish initiative to help Ukraine store its cultural heritage and the weather forecast for the long Easter weekend are among the main stories from Denmark on Good Friday. God påske allesammen!
Published: 15 April 2022 10:56 CEST
Sunshine in Hammer Bakker, Aalborg, Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
More Russian sanctions, a rise in employment and the start of the Easter bank holiday, are among the main stories from Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 14 April 2022 10:15 CEST
