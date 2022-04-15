Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

A Danish initiative to help Ukraine store its cultural heritage and the weather forecast for the long Easter weekend are among the main stories from Denmark on Good Friday. God påske allesammen!

Published: 15 April 2022 10:56 CEST
Sunshine in Hammer Bakker, Aalborg,
Sunshine in Hammer Bakker, Aalborg, Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish initiative helps Ukraine store their cultural heritage 

A Danish initiative called ‘Backup Ukraine’ has been launched to help Ukrainians scan and store parts of their cultural heritage at risk of being destroyed during the war, according to Politiken.

Newsire Ritzau reports that using an app, the phone’s camera can take pictures and film an object, and then artificial intelligence uses both images and GPS data to create a digital three-dimensional copy within 5 to 10 minutes.

The initiative aims to give all Ukrainians free access to make three-dimensional copies of statues, monuments, museum objects and other important parts of their cultural heritage.

Until now, the technology has been reserved for large companies with special equipment, but as part of the initiative, all Ukrainians will have free access to make the digital copies.

The aim is for volunteers to move to areas where there is no direct conflict to scan the cultural landmarks. The digital copies end up in an online archive, where they can be downloaded and recreated in the future if needed.

Weather: The sun will appear for the long Easter weekend

Good Friday starts as a cloudy one but most people will get to enjoy some Easter sun later in the day.

According to DMI (Danish Meteorological Institute) there is a blanket of haze and fog over most of the country but it will slowly clear up in the afternoon and most people will be able to enjoy the sunshine. 

The temperature will vary between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius and will feel a little cooler along the coast.

On Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday, it will be dry and sunny. On Saturday temperatures will range between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius.

The best weather, according to DMI’s Anna Christiansson, will be on Sunday when temperatures will reach 15 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

“It’s on Sunday where we get a lot of sun. You have to stay away from the coastal areas, but a little further inland we can get up to 15 degrees”, she says.

The nights will however still be cold with some areas getting frost.

Covid-19: 2,257 new cases on Thursday

Official data shows that 2,259 new cases of Covid-19 were registered yesterday, marginally higher than the 2, 257 cases registered on Wednesday.

Fewer PCR tests were administered compared to the preceding 24 hours, however. The positive cases were found among 14, 862 PRC tests. 

Testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic, while daily case numbers peaked in February when up to 55,000 new cases were registered on a number of days.

786 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March.

A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

15 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

More Russian sanctions, a rise in employment and the start of the Easter bank holiday, are among the main stories from Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 14 April 2022 10:15 CEST
Russian ships rejected at Danish ports

Russian ships will be rejected at Danish ports from Saturday, according to newswire Ritzau.

In a statement on the Danish Transport Authority website, it said that Russian ships would not be allowed to dock in Danish ports after 16th April, as a consequence of a new EU sanctions package.

The European sanctions package is the fifth in a row after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24th February.

According to TV 2 Lorry, Russian ships call at Danish ports around 250 times a year. 170 of them are in Frederiksværk, where NLMK DanSteel is located.

The ban does not apply to ships that need help, are saving lives or maintaining safety.

More people in work in Denmark than before coronavirus

More people are in work in Denmark than before the coronavirus crisis, according to analysis from the Danish Chamber of Commerce, reports newswire Ritzau.

During the lockdowns in Denmark, unemployment rose sharply and a record number of people were out of work. But now the trend has reversed.

Out of the country’s 98 municipalities, 90 today have more jobs than in the fourth quarter of 2019, and there are 115,000 more employees in Denmark, which is an increase of 4.1 percent.

Ringsted and Brøndby top the list of municipalities with the most jobs. According to the Danish Chamber of Commerce, this may be due to the fact that there are several large companies in those municipalities.

Easter celebrations begin

Easter celebrations begin in Denmark today, on Maundy Thursday. Denmark is a Christian country (at least on paper) and has national holidays on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Schools are closed and most people do not work.

Easter is big in Denmark. It kicks off the summer season after a long, dull Nordic winter, and the Danes go all in for a warm, cozy environment. 

Maundy Thursday Weather: A cloudy one

It’s not the sunniest start to the Easter holiday. It will be a cloudy and foggy day with some expected rain in the morning.

There may be a little sun over the southern regions but its unlikely for the rest of the country. Temperatures will range between 8 and 13 degrees Celsius, according to DR.

Covid-19: 2,257 new cases on Wednesday

Official data shows that 2, 257 new cases of Covid-19 were registered yesterday, slightly lower than the 2, 683 cases registered on Tuesday.

Fewer PCR tests were administered compared to the preceding 24 hours, however. The positive cases were found among 15, 351 PRC tests. 

Testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic, while daily case numbers peaked in February when up to 55,000 new cases were registered on a number of days.

