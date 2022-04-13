Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Cherry blossom in bloom in Copenhagen

If you want to take advantage of the brief interlude in which cherry blossom heralds spring by blossoming forth, now is the time to do it.

Cherry blossom is currently in bloom at Bispebjerg Kirkegård (Cemetery) in Copenhagen, probably Denmark’s most famous sport for viewing the light violet blossom.

Flowering trees were photographed at the location yesterday, so now is the time to go out and get a glimpse. Don’t be surprised if you’re one of many visitors.

Housing market still hot despite high prices and uncertain economic climate

The first quarter of this year saw a large number of houses sold in Denmark, according to new figures released by real estate site Boligsiden.

22,584 houses were sold from January to March, the second-highest quarterly total going back to 2011. The only bigger-selling quarter was Q1 in 2021.

Boligsiden’s head of communications Birgit Daetz told broadcaster DR that the figure is remarkable given increasing interest rates, which make it more expensive to buy property. The war in Ukraine meanwhile adds uncertainty to any economic outlook, she noted.

Weather: Wednesday could be warmest day so far in 2022

Warm air from the south is streaming towards Denmark, pushing thermometers up a few notches and helping it to finally feel like spring in time for the Easter holidays.

Morning temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius this morning could push up towards 12-17 degrees later today, with 18-19 degrees possible locally according to DR. Southeast-facing coasts will feel chillier.

Although Wednesday is likely to be the warmest of the upcoming days, the mild air will remain during the upcoming Easter holidays, with temperatures in the double figures although cloudy skies are likely.

Covid-19: 2,683 new cases on Tuesday

Official data shows that 2,683 new cases of Covid-19 were registered yesterday, an increase compared to the 1,805 cases registered on Monday.

More PCR tests were administered compared to the preceding 24 hours, however. The positive cases were found among 17,672 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of just over 15 percent, a little lower than on Monday and similar to the proportion of positive tests seen in general this month.

Testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic, while daily case numbers peaked in February when up to 55,000 new cases were registered on a number of days.

886 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March. A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

17 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.