Danish word of the day: Gækkebrev

Children across Denmark will be sending fun Easter-themed letters to each other in the coming days, but what exactly is a gækkebrev?

Published: 13 April 2022 17:14 CEST

What is gækkebrev?

Gækkebrev is formed of the Danish word for letter (correspondence), brev, and the verb at gække, which is no longer in common use but means to “mislead” or “trick”. You may have heard the word in the phrase at drive gæk med, meaning to trick or kid someone.

Sending a gækkebrev is an Easter tradition which emerged in Denmark in the 1700s and continues to this day, and involves playing a trick on the recipient of the letter. According to the tradition, they are always anonymous, though you may give the target of your trick a helpful hint by writing a dot for each letter of your name.

Gækkebreve, sent at Easter, are meanwhile made to look like snowflakes by cutting pieces out of the paper. This is thought to be due to centuries-old folklore which states that when the vintergække (winter teases) peak out from under the snow, it’s time to send a greeting to someone you care about.

Why do I need to know gækkebrev?

Making a gækkebrev (or several) is a popular Easter activity for children in Denmark. The idea is to design a letter in the basic shape of a snowflake that includes a rhyming riddle. This means plenty of time spent on klippe og klistre (cutting out and glueing, although it’s mainly just the former in this case) to make the letters.

Children do not sign their names on the letter, but will instead put one dot for every letter in their name.

A gækkebrev. Photo: Bjarne Lüthcke/Ritzau Scanpix

Recipients then have to guess who sent them the letter. If they guess right, the sender has to give them a chocolate egg. If they don’t guess the sender’s identity, then the recipient has to give the egg.

Although adults might be able to deduce which child sent their gækkebrev, most play along and let them win the chocolate. 

Examples (of rhyming gække riddles)

Gæk gæk gæk
Mit navn er blevet væk
Mit navn det står med prikker
Pas på det ikke stikker

Gæk gæk gæk
My name has run away
Write it on the dots
But mind you don’t get stung

Digtet i Vejle
af 24 snegle
skrevet i Rom
af kaptajn Vom
gæt så, hvorfra brevet kom

Written in Vejle
by 24 snails
written in Rome
by Captain Vome
Guess from where this letter has come

Danish word of the day: Udmærket

There are a number of outstanding reasons to be familiar with today's word of the day.

Published: 12 April 2022 16:39 CEST
Danish word of the day: Udmærket

What is udmærket?

Grammatically, the word udmærket has two components: ud (out) and mærket (marked) from the verb at mærke.

This verb can be used as to express feeling or being aware of something, for example, jeg kan mærke, at du er utilfreds meaning “I can tell you’re unhappy”.

It is also often used in the formulation at lægge mærke til, which means to notice something: jeg lagde mærke til, at bilen holdt på den anden side af vejen — “I noticed that the car was parked on the other side of the road”.

So what does udmærket actually mean?

Thinking about its literal translation will probably take you to “outstanding”, but udmærket is probably a closer equivalent of “excellent” in English. However, its use has evolved somewhat from generation to generation, meaning that it essentially now has a spectrum of meanings which can vary depending on the context, situation and speaker.

You might hear Danes of an older generation describe something as being “Ug” (saying the letters phonetically, “uuh-gee” with a hard ‘g’) as shorthand for udmærket. This is because of an old system once used for giving school grades — long before today’s numbered (and somewhat confusing) grading in which a “12” is the best of seven possible scores.

Under this old system, which was in use until the 1960s, the highest grade you could be given was an Ug, meaning udmærket godt or excellent. You can see here that udmærket is used as an adverb, not an adjective.

Why do I need to know udmærket?

As mentioned above, it’s a word that has seen its use evolve and adapt over time, which gives it an interesting range of nuances.

The traditional or older meaning of udmærket, as outlined above, means “excellent” or “very good” and is still common, including amongst younger generations.

However, you might also hear the word used in a context which can carry a hint of sarcasm or at least implied negativity, even if on the surface it sounds like it is being used in the more established sense. For instance, someone might describe the sandwich they were served at a cafe earlier that day as being udmærket when what they actually mean was that it was merely acceptable and could have been better. You’ll have to pay close attention to the context, tone and any elaboration made by the speaker to understand which meaning they are actually using here.

It’s important to be aware of these distinctions and don’t worry if you’re not always sure which one is being used. The word can even cause misunderstandings between Danes sometimes — for example, an older person might tell a younger person they have made an udmærket job of something, being sincerely positive, only for the younger person to think their efforts have been received with mild disappointment.

The newer use of udmærket was added to the Danish dictionary as recently as 2019, but has been widespread for longer than the last few years.

One final point: it’s also not uncommon to see udmærket spelled as udemærket, due to its pronunciation. The former is the correct spelling.

Examples

Har du set den nye sæson af ‘Borgen’? Det er udmærket, synes jeg.

Have you seen the new season of ‘Borgen’? I think it’s excellent.

Bilen kører udmærket, men motoren larmer når du kommer op i fart og radioen dur ikke.

The car runs okay, but the engine is noisy at high speeds and the radio doesn’t work.

