Danish intelligence service says country faces ‘no immediate’ military threat

The FE assessment came in the form of an answer provided to parliament’s Defence Committee by the defence minister, Morten Bødskov.
“It is unlikely that Russia desires a military conflict with Nato. Russia has probably no intention of using military force against Denmark. FE thereby concludes that there is no direct military threat to Denmark,” FE states in the response.
However, the situation could change at short notice, the parliamentary answer also states. This could occur if the “current tense situation develops in the direction of a military confrontation between Russia and Nato,” it said.
After the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th, Moscow has threatened retaliation against any countries that participate in the war, which Russia characterises as a “special military operation”, on the side of Ukraine.
Danish fighter aircraft currently patrol the skies over Baltic Sea island Bornholm daily in what has been described as a precaution against potential Russian encroachment on Danish airspace in the area.
The government earlier this year opened the door to a future military deal with the United States which could see American soldiers posted on Danish soil.
