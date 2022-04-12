For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 12 April 2022 09:19 CEST
Spring blossom in Denmark in April 2020. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 11 April 2022 09:19 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments