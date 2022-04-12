Read news from:
Austria
Denmark offers free medical help to Ukrainians awaiting residence permits

All Ukrainians who have applied for residence in Denmark under the recently-adopted special law for refugees from the country will from Wednesday have access to essential medical services while their applications are being processed.

Published: 12 April 2022 14:24 CEST
Danish health minister Magnus Heunicke
Danish health minister Magnus Heunicke has confirmed a governmental order giving Ukrainian refugees access to national health services while they await processing of asylum claims. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The Ministry of Health announced the provision in a statement on Monday. The special law for Ukrainian refugees was passed last month and streamlines the application process for temporary residence and work rights for Ukrainians in Denmark due to the Russian invasion and subsequent war in their country, which began in February.

“We are in an unusual situation in which many displaced people from Ukraine are waiting to get temporary residence in Denmark,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in the statement.

“There’s a need to ensure they get the necessary health services, for example treatment for chronic diseases and pain relief during the period until they receive temporary residence,” he said.

“We are therefore now extending the right to essential health services,” he said.

A new executive order has been issued to enable the decision because the special law does not account for medical needs.

Under normal circumstances, non-EU nationals awaiting decisions on their residence applications in Denmark do not have automatic access to the public health system, with some using private health insurance to cover the waiting period.

The health ministry said that the executive order for health care will cover Ukrainians accommodated privately, by municipalities and at asylum centres alike.

However, the former two cases require arrangements to first be made between the ministry and health authorities, municipalities and the medical organisation for GPs, PLO (Praktiserende Lægers Organisation).

The chairman of the doctors’ organisation, Jørgen Skadborg, told news wire Ritzau he welcomed the political decision.

“It’s important that we have clear medical services for Ukrainian refugees. That’s why I’m proud of the many GPs who have provided voluntary medical advice,” he said in a written comment.

“There is now an executive order, as there should be, and I look forward to PLO members being able to continue helping refugees under a proper arrangement,” he said.

Denmark plans ‘Ukraine towns’ to accommodate war refugees

Denmark’s government is preparing to build what has been termed by the country’s immigration minister as “Ukraine towns” to accommodate refugees expected to arrive in coming months.

Published: 8 April 2022 11:20 CEST
The unusual measure is necessary because the number expected in a relatively short amount of time makes it difficult for the national welfare system to accommodate them through traditional means, Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye said in an interview with newspaper Berlingske.

“We are preparing for Ukrainians to be accommodated in some form of Ukraine towns, where there perhaps will be childcare and school lessons for children in Ukrainian, which the Ukrainians themselves will help with,” Tesfaye said.

“Several parts” of Denmark will “experience Ukrainians living together,” he also said.

The plans are at an early stage and no specific locations could yet be named, Tesfaye said. But a “handful” of towns, which could be located around disused facilities like schools, hospitals, barracks or care homes, are expected by the minister.

The population of the towns is likely to be in the hundreds rather than thousands, he told Berlingske.

At a previous press briefing, Tesfaye said that 40,000 Ukrainian refugees were expected in Denmark by the end of Easter.

The minister said in the interview with Berlingske that the government prioritised preventing strain on the Danish welfare system.

A number of law changes could be made to Denmark’s immigration rules in order to make the ‘Ukrainian towns’ viable. These include requirements for children granted residence in Denmark to be taught in Danish at school and for adults to comply with rules relating to unemployment benefits.

