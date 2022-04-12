Read news from:
Can Denmark help European effort to quit Russian gas?

Denmark recently resumed construction of a gas pipeline from Norway to Poland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 12 April 2022 12:17 CEST
Pipes for the Danish section of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline are stacked at Houstrup Strand
Pipes for the Danish section of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline are stacked at Houstrup Strand, near Nørre Nebel in Jutland, in February 2022. Photo: John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix

From plans for liquefied natural gas terminals in northern Germany, Finland and France to potential new routes through Spain and the Mediterranean, Europe is striving to rid itself of its dependence on Russian gas, though experts say the task will take years to complete.

In Middelfart in central Denmark, work resumed last month on the Baltic Pipe project, a planned 900-kilometre link, mainly intended to help Poland reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas.

“Of course it’s also to have the gas in the Danish system but mainly also to help our good neighbours’ gas systems and our Polish good friends,” Søren Juul Larsen, head of the project at Danish energy infrastructure operator Energinet, told news wire AFP.

Just a week after the invasion of Ukraine, the Danish environmental authority — which had concerns about the project’s impact on local populations of mice and bats — granted a permit to continue construction, after a nine-month suspension.

READ ALSO: Denmark okays gas pipeline connecting Norway and Poland

“The pipeline was stopped because of a lack of permissions concerning the protection of nature and rare species,” Trine Villumsen Berling, a researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies, told AFP.

“We were expecting it to soon be approved but of course the war made it a more pressing issue,” Villumsen said.

Envisioned almost 20 years ago, construction of the partly submerged pipeline began in 2018. It is now expected to start operations in October, before becoming fully operational on January 1st, 2023.

“We really have a good cooperation with all contractors to speed up (and) do whatever we can to protect the schedule,” Juul Larsen explained during a visit to the construction site.

With an annual transport capacity of 10 billion cubic metres of gas, the pipeline should cover around 50 percent of consumption by Poland, which announced three years ago it would end its contract with Russian giant Gazprom in 2022.

While this may be good news for Poland, it could spell trouble for other European countries seeking to free themselves of Russian gas.

Norway, Europe’s second-largest gas supplier after Russia, is delivering at full capacity, so more gas to Poland means less for the rest of the continent.

“This project would help out Poland but may lead to less Norwegian gas exports to the UK and Germany,” Zongqiang Luo, an expert at research firm Rystad Energy, told AFP.

In addition, many long-term contracts between Russia and European suppliers are valid for another 10 to 15 years, he noted.

READ ALSO: Danish energy company says it will cut ties with Gazprom in 2030

While the European Union has resisted calls to ban Russian gas immediately, it has announced plans to slash imports by two thirds this year and eliminate them entirely before the end of the decade.

With Norway at full capacity, Dutch and UK fields in decline, and Russian gas declared undesirable, Europe is looking for gas from further away, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) transported by ship from the US, Qatar and Africa. 

But such imports require the construction of large LNG terminals to turn it back into gas or, at the very least, the purchase of so-called floating storage regasification units (FSRUs).

VESTAS

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas pulls out of Russia

Following a slew of Western companies, Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said Tuesday it would withdraw from Russia, where it has two factories, over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 6 April 2022 11:16 CEST
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas pulls out of Russia

The move was announced as the company held its annual general meeting.

“In light of the invasion, Vestas stopped new commercial activity in Russia in early March. After this decision, Vestas began reviewing different scenarios,” the company said in a statement sent to AFP.

Vestas added that the company condemned the invasion and “the atrocities reportedly committed by the Russian army”.

“Following this review and how the situation has evolved, we have taken the decision to withdraw from Russia,” it added.

According to the company, Vestas has installed wind power capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW) in Russia, compared to the 151 GW installed in 86 markets globally.

Vestas has two factories in Russia, which have mainly supplied wind projects in the country.

“The withdrawal aims to ensure the safety and livelihood of our employees in Russia as well as safeguard Vestas’ interests through an orderly transfer of our business in compliance with international and local law, which entails certain activities may continue during a transition period,” the company said.

