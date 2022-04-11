Read news from:
COPENHAGEN

Copenhagen politician wants Danish capital to host ‘most sustainable ever’ Olympics

A local politician in Copenhagen says she wants the city to make a bid to host a sustainable Olympic games on a low budget.

Published: 11 April 2022 12:30 CEST
Mia Nyegaard, Copenhagen Municipality head of culture and leisure with the Social Liberal party
Mia Nyegaard, Copenhagen Municipality head of culture and leisure with the Social Liberal party, wants the city to launch an Olympic Games bid. Photo: Anne Bæk/Ritzau Scanpix

Mia Nyegaard of the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party, who heads the culture and leisure section of the Copenhagen City Council, told newspaper Berlingske that she wants the Olympic Games to come to the Danish capital in 2036.

Denmark should make a bid for the Olympics based on hosting the “cheapest, most sustainable and smallest Olympic Games” ever.

Nyegaard did not give a specific figure for the potential cost of bidding and hosting the Olympics in this way in Copenhagen.

It would, however, probably be necessary to build a new Olympic stadium in the city in the event of any successful bid, she said.

“Yes, I think it would (be necessary). I would loan a stadium that could be used for the Olympics and integrate both sustainability and city planning into the area at the same time. You could build an Olympic city that could be used for family and student housing afterwards,” she said.

The Copenhagen city representative also suggested potential locations for some Olympic disciplines, such as Klitmøller in West Jutland – also known as ‘Cold Hawaii’ for windsurfing, and cycling on the route to be used for the Danish stages of this year’s Tour de France.

Nyegaard admitted she is likely to be met with criticism for the idea given the size of the task involved and its potential costs.

“What if we can (do it)? What if we dare to adopt this as our vision and see it it’s possible?,” she told the newspaper.

LAW

Hundreds gather in Copenhagen to protest Denmark’s Covid-19 laws

Crowds assembled in central Copenhagen on Saturday to protest against a controversial virus law and Denmark's plan to create so-called "corona passports".

Published: 28 March 2021 13:11 CEST
Hundreds gather in Copenhagen to protest Denmark's Covid-19 laws
Demonstrators protest against Covid-related laws and the 'Corona passport'. Photo: Ritzau

Marching through the streets, the group of mostly younger people lit fireworks during a march which an AFP correspondent at the scene described as “mostly peaceful”.

Police told the Ekstrabladet newspaper that some 600 people had gathered and one person was arrested for throwing firecrackers towards police officers.

Organised by Danish anti-restriction group “Men in Black,” the main issue for the protesters was a new provision to the penal code that calls for a doubled sentence for a crime that “has a background in or is connected to the Covid-19 epidemic”.

The first severe application of that law happened in mid-March, when a Danish court convicted a 30-year-old woman for statements and actions that contributed to a “gross disturbance of public order as well as the use of violence against police,” at a January protest – organised by the same group.

Men In Black demonstrators in central Copenhagen on Saturday shouted “Freedom for Denmark”. (foto: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix 2021).

Her one-year prison sentence was converted to two years. The Saturday march stopped outside the prison where she is being held, with cries of “Free Nanna” outside the building which was heavily guarded by police vans.

The demonstrators, most dressed all in black, shouted “Freedom for Denmark” and “Mette Ciao” – a reference to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen – as they made their way to a square in front of Copenhagen’s city hall.

In addition to the doubling of sentences the protesters also object to the creation of “corona passports”, a smartphone app which will be used to certify that someone has received a Covid-19 vaccine, tested negative within the last 72 hours or has recently recovered from Covid-19, conferring immunity to the disease.

Denmark’s government has said the “corona passports” are a crucial part of the country’s plan to reopen, but critics argue they will create a division in society.

The Scandinavian country has been under a partial lockdown since late December. Primary schools reopened in February and secondary school students are due to return to classrooms in early April.

Most shops were allowed to reopen earlier this month. However some businesses, including hairdressers, bars and restaurants, remain closed.

